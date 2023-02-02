BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem.
LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at 559 Main St., co-owner Elisa Batista said.
The space, on the lower level of the Main Street Commons, previously housed Marlo’s Pizza.
"We're really excited," Batista said. "We have our hood inspection scheduled for next week and then our final inspections would come after that. So, if everything goes smoothly and we get the green light, I'm hopeful that we'd be able to open sometime at the end of the month."
LU, a play on the word “love,” built a loyal following last spring and summer by visiting Lehigh Valley breweries, wineries and festivals as well as regularly setting up shop next to Saucon Valley Auto Spa on Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township.
The trailer ended its residency next to the auto spa in the fall, but it may return in the spring. It's still been appearing at public and private events while work on the restaurant continues.
Improvements to the space include new flooring, kitchen equipment, pendant and recessed lighting, butcher block countertops and ceramic tile accent walls. Additionally, the owners enlisted a local artisan to construct live-edge wood, high-top tables.
"We completely overhauled the space and are really happy with how it turned out," Batista said. "We can't wait to finally welcome customers."
Batista operates LU with partners Rogelio Romero and Andres Meza.
Romero became acquainted with Batista when she started doing the bookkeeping at his 4-year-old Mexican restaurant, El Charro del Rio, in Milford, New Jersey.
Batista previously worked as a pastry chef at another regional restaurant, and the pair decided to embark on a new culinary venture together.
They drafted Meza, Romero’s longtime friend, to help formulate the menu and recipes.
Together, the trio developed a succinct bill of fare, with Mexican offerings including soft corn tacos, with your choice of cauliflower, chicken, shrimp, carne asada (steak), carnitas (pork) or al pastor (pork and pineapple).
Other popular items include gringas, which are crispier versions of quesadillas that are prepared by cooking both sides of the flour tortilla (including the cheesy side) on the grill.
Most items, including the meat marinades, salsa, corn chips and mini churros, are scratch-made.
At the restaurant, they plan to introduce a few new options, including chorizo and potato tacos and esquites (Mexican street corn in cups).
"We're also thinking of offering birria tacos just on Thursdays," Batista said. "People really like our birria tacos, but they're time-consuming to make."
The 24-seat restaurant, with additional seating available at tables in the hallway, will open just for dinner initially, Batista said. With its close proximity to local bars, including the Steelgaarden Lounge across the hallway, it will offer late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
"We'd probably introduce lunch hours down the line once we have a good rhythm going," Batista said. "But we're definitely going to stay open late on weekends - probably until 2 or 2:30."
To stay up-to-date on LU Taqueria’s forthcoming location, follow the business’ Facebook and Instagram pages.