STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The operators of a popular hair salon are making moves in Monroe County.
Phylicia Crowe and Amber Rodriguez, owners of Indulgence Hair Studio on Monroe Street in Stroudsburg, have purchased a two-story building a few blocks away at 501 Sarah St. and plan to move their salon to the new location when renovations are complete in early summer, according to a news release.
The salon will occupy the building's first floor, and an apartment on the second floor will remain.
Jeff Barber of Allentown-based Lehigh Financial Group LLC arranged the commercial financing for the partners to purchase the property and make the necessary renovations.
Crowe and Rodriguez met while working in the same salon 17 years ago. The pair moved to different salons together and decided to open their own salon, Indulgence Hair Studio, on Monroe Street six years ago.
The partners were excited about the new location as soon as they saw it.
“The reason that we wanted the space is because we are growing and wanted to be a more permanent member of our downtown community,” Rodriguez said. “The location is great as it has great visibility and a larger space with more opportunity.”
Like the current location, the new salon will employ six stylists and a receptionist, but more staff may be added at a later time, Rodriguez said.
The building was gutted and updated a few years ago. Still, some plumbing and electrical work is needed.
“It’s all new and beautiful,” Crowe said.
Indulgence Hair Studio offers haircuts; color and specialty services such as highlights, balayage and perms; special occasion services such as formal updo styles, makeup application and wash and blow-drys; haircare treatments such as toner, split-end treatments and Wella FusionPlex conditioning treatments; and facial waxing.
“It’s our mission to provide a comfortable environment for our customers to truly indulge themselves with our offered services,” Crowe said.
Crowe and Rodriguez expect to open the salon at the new location on June 28.
For more information on Indulgence Hair Studio and to inquire about personalized services, contact the salon at 570-424-0401. Info: indulgencehairstudio.com.