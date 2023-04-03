HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding Hellertown pizzeria is on a brief hiatus as the business' original owner resumes control.
Rocco's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, at 1120 Main St., temporarily closed on Saturday as original owner Paul Zullo resumes operations and renovates the space.
The popular BYOB eatery will reopen April 11, Zullo said.
The full-service Rocco's opened in the mid-2000s, and Zullo operated the business for more than a decade before selling it.
The restaurant's most recent former owner, Vince Cutietta, took over operations in 2018.
"The owner of the past few years decided to leave, and I decided to give it another go," Zullo said. "I'm looking to get back into the business."
Zullo, who owns the Main Street property, is updating Rocco's menu with a few new items, but many customer favorites - including pizza, burgers, cheesesteaks and pasta dishes - will remain, he said.
Pizzas, available in 10-, 14- and 16-inch sizes, will include specialty pies such as German, Hawaiian, Buffalo chicken and meat lovers, Zullo said. Grandma and Sicilian pizzas also will be available.
"The pasta dishes are also very popular," Zullo said. "So, we'll have all of the classics - spaghetti, lasagna, baked ziti, manicotti and so forth."
Other menu highlights will include calzones, strombolis, hot and cold subs, wraps and various chicken, veal and seafood dinners.
"We'll also have appetizers like bruschetta and a lot of salads - everything from house and chicken Caesar salads to tuna and antipasto salads."
Zullo plans to update the restaurant's dining room and kitchen before reopening on April 11.
"We're installing new kitchen equipment and just cleaning everything up really good," he said.
When it reopens, Rocco's will operate 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.