EASTON, Pa. - A popular home decor store is expanding in Northampton County.
Abode Home Decor, which opened in 2021 at 27 E. Belvidere St. in downtown Nazareth, is planning to open a second store in June at 131 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, owner Krista Lichtenberger said.
Business has been good at Abode, and Lichtenberger credits her loyal and growing customer base for the business' success.
The new store will allow for a larger selection of merchandise, including more furniture and lighting options, in a "big, beautiful space," Lichtenberger said.
"We're also looking to have a locally made section," Lichtenberger said. "We have some local craftsmen that we work with, and we wanted to give them more space and offer more of those unique items that are made right here in the Lehigh Valley."
Lichtenberger, of Bushkill Township, said she is excited to join the downtown Easton business community and noted that the forthcoming store is "super special" as she grew up in Easton.
"What actually prompted us to come to Easton is that we were set up at the Easton Winter Village, and we had a really great experience there," Lichtenberger said.
The forthcoming store, next to Cake & Corolla, will carry all of Abode's "rustic, yet modern home decor and furniture," including lamps, shelving, throw pillows, signs and wall art, wood crafts, vases, flower pots, serving platters, tableware, soap dispensers and holiday and seasonal items.
Hand-crafted pieces are sourced from suppliers across the country, including wooden wall decor from Kentucky and Wisconsin tradesmen and local wreaths from a Bangor artisan.
"We've also been offering monthly do-it-yourself nights, which have been really popular," Lichtenberger said. "We do everything from cupcake decorating to wreath-making. That'll continue in Easton."
Lichtenberger is still finalizing the Easton store's hours, but she notes that it will stay open later than the Nazareth location on select days to coincide with the city's vibrant nightlife.
She's planning cosmetic upgrades to the Easton space to make it "cozy and welcoming," and she's also contemplating expanding the business further down the line.
"I have big dreams for [Abode]," Lichtenberger said. "I'd eventually like to offer home services, interior design and home organization."
Abode is moving into the downtown Easton space currently occupied by Twice Chic Boutique, an upscale consignment shop selling clothing, shoes and accessories, and it's unclear what the future plans are for that business. An owner or manager did not immediately return a message seeking more information.
To stay up-to-date on the Easton store's progress, follow Abode on Facebook and Instagram.