EASTON, Pa. - A popular home decor store is expanding in Northampton County.
Abode Home Decor, which opened in 2021 at 27 E. Belvidere St. in downtown Nazareth, is planning to open a second store on Saturday, June 3, at 131 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, owner Krista Lichtenberger said.
The space previously housed Twice Chic Boutique, an upscale consignment shop selling clothing, shoes and accessories.
Individuals who visit Abode's Nazareth store between Friday, May 26, and next Friday, June 2, will be invited to the Easton store's VIP Preview Night on June 2.
"We're still there [in Easton]," Lichtenberger said in a video posted on the business' Facebook page. "We're still hopping. We're still filled with good stuff."
Business has been good at Abode, and Lichtenberger credits her loyal and growing customer base for the business' success.
The new store will allow for a larger selection of merchandise, including more furniture and lighting options, in a "big, beautiful space," Lichtenberger said. There also will be live plants and a pet-themed section.
"We're also looking to have a locally made section," Lichtenberger said. "We have some local craftsmen that we work with, and we wanted to give them more space and offer more of those unique items that are made right here in the Lehigh Valley."
Lichtenberger, of Bushkill Township, said she is excited to join the downtown Easton business community and noted that the forthcoming store is "super special" as she grew up in Easton.
"What actually prompted us to come to Easton is that we were set up at the Easton Winter Village, and we had a really great experience there," Lichtenberger said.
The forthcoming store will carry all of Abode's "rustic, yet modern home decor and furniture," including lamps, shelving, throw pillows, signs and wall art, wood crafts, vases, flower pots, serving platters, tableware, soap dispensers and holiday and seasonal items.
Hand-crafted pieces are sourced from suppliers across the country, including wooden wall decor from Kentucky and Wisconsin tradesmen and local wreaths from a Bangor artisan.
"We've also been offering monthly do-it-yourself nights, which have been really popular," Lichtenberger said. "We do everything from cupcake decorating to wreath-making. That'll continue in Easton."
Lichtenberger is putting the finishing touches on the Easton store to make it "cozy and welcoming," and she's also contemplating expanding the business further down the line.
"I have big dreams for [Abode]," Lichtenberger said. "I'd eventually like to offer home services, interior design and home organization."
Opening day hours for the Easton store will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the latest Abode Home Decor news, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: abodehomedecor.com.