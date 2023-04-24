A popular Emmaus bookstore is beginning another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County.
Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost, dubbed "The End: a bookstore," on April 29 - Independent Bookstore Day - at 3055 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.
The new location, near the township's border with Allentown's West End, will feature new books for all ages along with author events.
"I am beyond excited," owner Kirsten Hess said. "We had been looking for a second location or a new location - a place that could fit everything that we wanted - for over four years. We knew in 2019 that we had to expand, and then COVID really threw everything through a loop."
The End's soft opening will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m April 29 and will feature appearances by authors Maria Rodale (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Robin Gow (1-2:30 p.m.).
The new location has a website, theendbooks.co, and will soon have an Instagram account.
Also, customers will be able to order their books online and select at which store they'd like to pick them up.
"Many things are in the works to make shopping with your local indie easier than ever," a post on Let's Play Books' Facebook page reads.
Let's Play Books originated as a children's bookstore in 2013 at 379 Main St., in the Emmaus triangle.
In 2016, the business moved a couple of blocks east to its current Emmaus spot, at 244 Main St., adding a wide selection of adult books in the process.
Today, the Emmaus store has books on all three floors, with the first floor featuring adult books, the second floor featuring children's books and the third floor featuring children's books and doubling as event space for book clubs, camps and other programming.
The Emmaus store will be temporarily closed the week leading up to The End's soft opening. It will reopen on April 29.
"[The business] is doing well," Hess said. "People still want to support independent bookstores. That's still happening. But with the footprint that we have now, even though it's almost 3,000 square feet, it's three floors, seven rooms and not conducive to author events with 30-40 people. It just doesn't do what we need it to do."
Let's Play Books' new store will feature more linear footage and a mix of books that is about 30% children's and 70% adult, Hess said.
The Emmaus store's mix of books will remain about 50% children's and 50% adult.
"They're each going to be very unique," she said of the two locations. "So, you'll be able to pick which one works better for you."
Let's Play Books, which also sells stationery and gifts such as candles, toys and puzzles, is a family-run operation with Hess' daugther, Maddie, serving as assistant floor manager and her husband, Jim, recently coming on board as a full-time employee.
In conjunction with the new store's opening, the business is seeking to raise a minimum of $20,000 for the purchase of additional technology, hardware, software and fixtures.
To help build capital, the Hesses devised a way that also benefits customers: Individuals who purchase gift cards will receive additional store credit (about 10% of the gift cards' value) to be used on future purchases.
For example, a customer investing $110 now would receive $120 in store credit ($10 per month for 12 months), and a customer investing $220 now would receive $240 in store credit ($20 per month for 12 months).
Let's Play Books and The End have several upcoming events scheduled, including "An Evening with David Sedaris," 6 p.m June 6.
The ticketed event will feature an in-person reading and signing of Sedaris' latest book, "Happy-Go-Lucky." The renowned author also will answer questions from the audience. Info: letsplaybooks.com.