ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is expanding operations.
High Point Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in various flavors - available at area farmers markets and small retailers, will hold a soft opening of its new store and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
The venue will be inside the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center, and customers are advised to use the entrance near HiJinx Brewing Company and then follow the signs for High Point Kombucha.
"We're almost ready!" an announcement on the business' Facebook page reads.
High Point Kombucha is owned by Laura Valasakos, who established the business out of a love for brewing and enjoying kombucha.
For individuals who don't know, kombucha is a beverage made by fermenting sweetened tea with a culture of beneficial yeast and bacteria, also known as a SCOBY.
The finished brew, which is lively and effervescent, tastes tangy-sweet. It's a natural source of probiotics, organic acids, enzymes and antioxidants, and it also contains a trace amount of alcohol as a byproduct of natural fermentation.
"Anyone who is looking for a boost in digestion, immunity, and overall gut health can benefit from kombucha," a message on the business' website reads. "Looking for a substitute for soda, sugary juice, or alcoholic drinks? Kombucha is a perfect substitute, full of gut-friendly bacteria and fizz!"
The name "High Point" stems from Valasakos' fondness for being in the mountains and hiking, particularly to the top of a hill or peak.
"Getting to a high point and taking in the view is an especially great feeling, and it can be a grounding experience that can carry into daily life," she writes on the business' website.
Valasakos in October signed a new lease with Allentown Economic Development Corporation to make way for High Point's expansion.
For four years, she had been operating out of 500 square feet of space at the center. With the addition of a neighboring suite, the brewery tripled its size, allowing for a small storefront and tasting room.
Customers can expect 12 flavors of kombucha on tap, along with a variety of cans and bottles for sale.
Flavors, which include beet lemonade, blueberry lavender, elderberry, ginger pear, "just peach" and mango habanero, among others, are made with ingredients sourced from Lehigh Valley farms.
High Point Kombucha products also can be purchased at various farmers markets, including the Emmaus, Trexlertown, West Reading and Back Mountain (in Luzerne County), along with several area retail locations, including Crooked Row Farmstand in Orefield, Wonder Garden in Lower Saucon Township, Renninger’s Antique and Farmer’s Market in Kutztown and Nowhere Coffee Co. in Emmaus and South Whitehall Township, among others.
For now, the Allentown store and taproom's hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
To stay up-to-date on High Point happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.