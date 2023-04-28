MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" will continue operations under new ownership in Lehigh County.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, was set to close at the end of April at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie due to owners Christopher and Melissa Moyer retiring.
However, the business will continue operating under the Sell family - Bob and Megan Sell and their children, Lucas and Axle Sell, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"We are proud to announce that our family has purchased this fun and iconic restaurant," the Sells announced. "... Same unique hotdog joint and menu you’ve come to love, under new ownership; courtesy of Melissa and Chris’s groundwork!"
"We are wishing them a well deserved retirement and many blessings in this new chapter of their lives."
Mad Dogs is known for its roughly two dozen movie-themed hot dogs, including the "Shrek" (bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed, deep-fried dog with sliced avocado and chopped jalapenos), "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (grilled dog with sliced cucumber and tomato, chopped lettuce and homemade yogurt sauce), "King Kong" (two grilled dogs on one roll, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, crinkle-cut fries, homemade chili sauce and cheese wiz) and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (grilled dog with American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and smashed tater tots).
Individuals looking to see the Moyers one last time at the eatery can stop by noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be specials and buy one, get one free T-shirts both days.
"Mad Dogs Macungie was an amazing adventure for Chris and me, and now it’s time for us to say goodbye," the Moyers announced last week on the business' Facebook page. "All the hard work and long hours were well worth it. Mad Dogs has continued to grow and be successful, every month has succeeded the month before!! Mad Dogs has made it possible for us to retire at such a young age! That says it all."
"We are extremely excited but also sad and we will miss our customers, friends, employees, and most of all family," the announcement continued. "Retirement means adventures."
The Moyers originally began serving their hot dog creations in Kutztown in 2017.
Other menu highlights include specialty burgers such as "The Divine Swine" (homemade pulled pork, homemade coleslaw, chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese); sides such as loaded pierogies, fries and mac and cheese; and chilled treats such as ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes.
Customers are advised to follow the Mad Dogs' Facebook page for details regarding the business' "grand reopening celebration."
"It won’t be long!" the Sells announced. "Looking forward to the blessing of serving this community and beyond!"