UPPER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A popular Lehigh County restaurant is bringing its hamburgers, jagerschnitzel and other homestyle comfort foods to a venue near you.
Chino’s Place, which opened in 2021 at 7567 Chestnut St. Suite 3 in the Zionsville section of Upper Milford Township, in late June debuted its new food truck, Chino’s Place on Wheels.
The food truck is available for private parties, including birthday and graduation celebrations, and also appears at local festivals and other events.
In August, it served customers at Bear Creek Mountain Resort’s Food Truck Festival, a 21st annual Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Car Show at Quakertown Airport and an Upper Perk YMCA cornhole tournament in Pennsburg.
Individuals booking the truck for a private event can create custom menus.
“People can choose whatever they want us to make for them and their guests,” owner Chino Navarrete said. “We want to cater to them and make their events extra special.”
Menu highlights from recent private events include burgers, Buffalo chicken wraps, pulled pork sandwiches, tacos (beef, pork and chicken), beef tortas, rice and beans, hot dogs with cheddar cheese wrapped in bacon, Bavarian pretzels, mac and cheese, pasta salad and Pig Pen sandwiches (house-made pulled pork barbecue with brisket and bacon).
One of the business’ top sellers is its jagerschnitzel, a dish featuring pork pounded thin, breaded and pan-fried until golden brown, topped with sauteed mushrooms, bacon and brown gravy, and served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
“People absolutely love it!” Navarette said of the jagerschnitzel.
Navarette, the restaurant’s head chef, attended culinary school in New York City.
Before opening his namesake restaurant, he honed his craft with cooking gigs at The Buckeye Tavern in Lower Macungie Township and Alburtis Tavern.
At Chino’s Place, customers can enjoy starters such as sauteed perogies, pretzel logs (house-made mozzarella sticks rolled in crushed pretzels and deep-fried until golden brown) and seafood skins (crisp potato skins loaded with scallops, flounder, crab meat, melted mozzarella, and Old Bay); wraps and sandwiches such as a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, blackened shrimp Caesar wrap and chipotle meatloaf grilled cheese; and burgers such as bacon mushroom gouda, black & bleu and breakfast (topped with egg, candied bacon and American cheese).
Other menu highlights include entrees such as crab cakes, stuffed flounder and 8-ounce black diamond steak; and house favorites such as chicken pot pie, shepherd’s pie and a chicken waffle tower (Belgian waffle sandwich stuffed with pulled chicken and chicken gravy on a bed of mashed potatoes).
Wednesday is Fiesta Night, where customers can enjoy a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes such as chicken flautas, quesadilla towers, tequila lime chicken fajitas and seafood molcajete (hot volcanic stone bowl filled with Spanish rice and topped with shrimp, scallops and lobster meat and featuring a dragon glaze sauce.
Chino’s Place, which features an outdoor dining patio, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
To inquire about food truck availability, call 610-702-4270. Info: chinosplace.com.