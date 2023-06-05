WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular ice cream shop is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Just Chill Creamery, which opened in 2021 at 1325 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, is planning to open a second location at noon Tuesday at 5503 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The space, in the Eagle Point Plaza, was the former home of King Kone - a 32-year-old ice cream shop that moved directly across MacArthur Road to 4128 Springmill Road in January.
The Whitehall location of Just Chill will be co-owned by father and daughter Antonio and Gabrielle Mannino, who also own the Emmaus location.
The new Just Chill shop will be managed by Schnecksville's Charlie Nemeth, who originally owned King Kone from 1990 until 2015.
"I previously owned King Kone for 25 years and really enjoyed it, especially the customers," Nemeth said. "So, when Tony was looking to start up another ice cream shop and asked if I wanted to help run it, I said yes."
"I was attracted to the Whitehall area for our second location because it's a beautiful area with a really nice community," Antonio Mannino added. "This spot in particular is a great location because it's very visible and accessible from MacArthur Road."
The Whitehall location of Just Chill will feature 56 flavors of hard ice cream, including varieties from Barto-based Longacre's Homemade Ice Cream, Walnutport-based Scoopendorf's Ice Cream Company and Hershey's Premium Gold.
Customers can expect rotating flavors such as coffee, teaberry and Pretzylvania (vanilla ice cream with a thick fudge swirl and chocolate-covered pretzels) from Longacre's and bing cherry vanilla, Boston cream and Tandycake from Scoopendorf's.
"Scoopendorf's has a lot of unique flavors, including shoo-fly pie and peanut butter crunch explosion," Nemeth said.
Hard and soft ice cream will be available in dishes or cones, including made-on-site waffle cones. Customers who want a taste of multiple flavors will be able to opt for an ice cream flight, featuring six flavors for $5.25.
A dozen traditional sundaes, starting at $4.95, will include popular selections such as CMP, dusty road, hot fudge and pineapple.
There also will be banana splits, starting at $5.50, and specialty sundaes, $6.50 each, including brownie, chocolate chip cookie and strawberry shortcake.
A dairy-free treat, "banana d'light," will feature a freshly chilled banana blended into an ice cream consistency and topped with crunchy granola, chocolate sauce and a cherry.
Other offerings will include water ice, gelati and "Blendi Chills" (water ice and custard blend).
The Whitehall shop, which also will sell ice cream cakes and sandwiches, will feature new flooring, equipment and decor.
Colorful tables, chairs and benches are made in the shape of ice cream cones, and additional seating is available at booths and a high-top counter, featuring penguin wallpaper for photo opportunities.
Just Chill's Whitehall shop, with a few outdoor benches, will be open year-round, with starting hours being noon to 10 p.m. daily.