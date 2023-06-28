WHITEHALL TWP. Pa. – A national retail chain is celebrating the opening of its first Lehigh Valley location with fundraising events for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation and other local nonprofit organizations.
Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, is set to open 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center in Whitehall Township.
The 1,448-square-foot location will feature Kendra Scott's new store design concept, the third of its kind in the Northeast, showcasing the brand’s unique Color Bar and an on-site engraving machine.
Shoppers will enjoy an interactive experience, allowing them to create customized jewelry in minutes and leave with it in hand.
Since Kendra Scott established its footprint in Pennsylvania in 2016 with the opening of its Suburban Square location in Ardmore, Montgomery County, the brand has continued to give back to the community.
In celebration of its new Whitehall store, the brand will host the following grand opening events benefiting various nonprofits, July 14-16. Customers can RSVP and gather more details at https://kendrascottgrandopeninglv.splashthat.com/.
Throughout the weekend, shoppers will receive a free piece of jewelry when they spend $100 or more (while supplies last). Events include:
- Friday, July 14, 5-8 p.m. – The Kendra Scott Lehigh Valley team will welcome Bloom for Women, and 20% of every purchase will benefit the organization. Supporters will have the opportunity to customize their own floral bouquet courtesy of Fresche Flower Farm.
- Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to noon – Kendra will welcome 6-year-old medulloblastoma warrior and Bethlehem native Jude alongside Team Jude the Dude for a giveback event to raise funds for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of Lehigh Valley (PCFLV). Sweet & Sassy Children’s Salon & Spa will be providing complimentary fairy hair tinsel and glitter stars to the first 30 attendees.
- Saturday, July 15, noon to 5 p.m. – 20% of all purchases will benefit the Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation. Enjoy a sweet treat from the Little Cotton Candy cart and give back to pediatric cancer patients in loving memory of 5-year-old Jillian Massey.
- Sunday, July 16, noon to 5 p.m. – Kendra Scott is partnering with 14-year-old community star Makenna to raise funds for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital. The Kona Ice of Allentown truck will be on-site to provide shaved ice in the flavor of your choice. While “shopping for good,” customers can enjoy a musical performance by local singer Kendal Conrad.
Kendra Scott LLC was founded in 2002 by Kendra Scott, who serves as founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of her namesake lifestyle brand.
Known for its design and material innovation, use of color, and signature shapes, Kendra Scott offers fashion, demi-fine and fine jewelry, watches, engagement rings, home accessories, and a men’s collection, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott.
The Austin-based company remains true to its founding philosophy of “Family, Fashion, and Philanthropy,” and has donated more than $50 million to philanthropic organizations since 2010.
Kendra Scott’s customer-centric omni-channel approach includes a network of 130-plus namesake experiential stores and pop-up locations, wholesale partners, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, and 850-plus specialty boutiques.
In Whitehall, the store will occupy the space that previously housed Vera Bradley, a designer of women's handbags, backpacks, tote bags, luggage, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts, which closed in mid-February.
Kendra Scott Lehigh Valley will operate at 905 Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall, with retail hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Curbside pickup and "buy online, pickup in-store" capabilities also will be available.
