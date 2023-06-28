A popular food truck concept is looking to reel in more lobster lovers in Pennsylvania.
Cousins Maine Lobster, providing Maine lobster rolls to seafood fans across the country, has announced that its new food truck franchise will serve an area ranging from Harrisburg to Reading and Bloomsburg beginning this weekend.
Franchise owners Peter and Cindy Sztankovits will celebrate the grand opening of their market expansion and new food truck 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Setter Ridge Vineyards in Berks County, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The winery is located a few miles northwest of Kuztown at 99 Dietrich Valley Road in Greenwich Township.
The Harrisburg franchise is the latest business expansion from the Sztankovitses, who joined the Cousins Maine Lobster system in 2019 when they launched their first food truck in Philadelphia and Trenton, NJ.
The couple has steadily and strategically grown their enterprise to include three trucks operating throughout Philadelphia, Allentown and northern New Jersey.
"We wanted to establish a deeper presence throughout Pennsylvania and this expansion has allowed us to increase our ability to expose more consumers to the Cousins Maine Lobster brand and lobster rolls," Cindy Sztankovits said in a statement. "Last year we took one of our food trucks on tour to the Harrisburg area and the response at each one of our stops was incredible."
"Cindy and Pete have been very thoughtful in their growth," added Jim Tselikis, Cousins Maine Lobster co-founder. "They have been just as focused on bringing Cousins Maine Lobster to the cities in their territory as they have been in reaching smaller towns. The mobility of our food trucks creates an opportunity to provide the best lobster in the world to guests in markets where lobster or seafood traditionally would not be available. And as a result, they have built a loyal following and great demand."
Jim Tselikis and his cousin, Sabin Lomac, founded Cousins Maine Lobster in 2012 with a single food truck and "shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible," according to a company description.
The business, whose popularity often leads to lines of 50-60 people, has grown to more than 40 food trucks and a handful of brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.
"Growing up in Maine, lobster was tradition – always a reason to gather family, friends, and loved ones to share a special meal," the description continues. "After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim and Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local owners and entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 30 cities across the country."
At the grand opening on Saturday, customers will be able to place their orders onsite at the truck (cash and all major credit cards accepted) or contactless via the Cousins Maine Lobster mobile app.
The truck will offer Cousins Maine Lobster's Maine roll (featuring Maine lobster, served chilled with a touch of mayo, on a New England roll) and Connecticut roll (featuring Maine lobster, served warm with butter and lemon, on a New England roll).
Customers also will be able to enjoy other specialties such as lobster grilled cheese, lobster tots, lobster or shrimp tacos, lobster quesadillas, lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.
For contactless and advance ordering, download Cousins Maine Lobster's mobile app and set Harrisburg, PA as the location. The app begins accepting orders at 11 a.m. and continues during operating hours only.
Due to high demand, ordering at times will be unavailable as staff accommodates a large influx of orders.
"We do this to ensure the quality of our product and so that you receive the same great CML experience you are accustomed to," a message on the event page reads. "Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to see you!"
The food truck also will visit Kog Hill Winery, 105 Twin County Road, Morgantown, Lancaster County, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2; and Lower Paxton Township Fireworks and Food Trucks, Koons Park, 6030 Larue St., Linglestown, Dauphin County, 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 3.