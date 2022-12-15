HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The new year will bring new life to a popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County.
Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, is expected to reopen in mid to late January at 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, owner Joseph Jurkivo said.
Jurkivo and a team of contractors have spent the past several months handling repairs and improvements, primarily in the kitchen.
"There were some setbacks with construction and getting supplies, but we've remodeled the whole kitchen," Jurkivo said. "We put in a new walk-in refrigerator, we put in a new section of terra-cotta roofing and we put in a new HVAC unit and air purification system with HEPA filters and UV lighting that help stop COVID. We also installed new flooring, ductwork, other kitchen equipment and an ANSUL system."
Some cleaning and repainting were necessary in the dining room due to smoke damage, but a bulk of the work occurred in the back of house.
"It's a whole new kitchen," Jurkvio said. "We also did some repainting outside."
Jurkivo and his kitchen staff noticed a burning smell at approximately 8 p.m. Feb. 13, he said.
As the scent got stronger, they saw smoke emitting from a wall between the walk-in refrigerator and kitchen line.
Upon exiting the restaurant, they noticed even more smoke coming out of the side of the building.
About 40 diners and staff had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews got the incident under control in about an hour.
To add insult to injury, the restaurant was forced to cancel Valentine's Day reservations for hundreds of people the following day.
"We're so excited to welcome our Fiamma family back," Jurkvio said. "I'm a people person, and I truly love everyone who walks through our door. When you spend time at our restaurant, your devotion and loyalty never go unnoticed. You're a person and not a dollar amount like you are at a chain restaurant."
Jurkivo opened Fiamma in 2016 at the site of the former Pane E Vino and That’s Amore Italian restaurants.
In the ensuing years, he and his staff built a large and loyal customer base by dishing out made-from-scratch Italian dishes and friendly conversation.
"We get to know customers on a first-name basis, and we also get to know their families - what sports their children play, what schools they attend and so forth," Jurkivo said. "My wife is also very involved in the restaurant, and now my children come in and know customers, too. So, we've become a really tight-knit Fiamma family. And when I say Fiamma family, that extends to customers who have eaten with us one time or 10,000 times, along with past and current workers."
Longtime customers will be happy to discover the restaurant's menu largely unchanged upon reopening.
Favorites like arancini, chicken parmesan, various risottos and 1-pound meatballs (handcrafted from fresh ground beef, Italian sausage and veal) are all returning along with about six new appetizers and dinners, which Jurkivo wants to keep a secret before reopening.
Additionally, a prominent Lehigh Valley chef, which Jurkivo plans to announce on social media in the coming weeks, will be joining the restaurant's culinary team.
"We'll also still be doing catering, and we'll be reintroducing all of our family meals that we had through COVID," Jurkivo said. "With our family meals, people really love what they get and how much of it they get for the affordable price. You could feed a whole family for $40 or $50, and many times, people will have enough for two meals. So, it's great quality and great quantity at a fair price."
Fiamma will continue to feature a full bar, offering a wide selection of craft beer, wine and cocktails, and it will continue to serve lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, Jurkivo said.
The restaurant retained a large portion of its staff, but it is currently looking to fill some vacant positions that resulted from college students who graduated and moved away from the area and workers who found employment elsewhere over the past year, Jurkivo said.
Individuals interested in applying for a job can e-mail their resumes to Fiamma610@gmail.com.
"We're going to have the same friendly staff and same family-friendly atmosphere," Jurkvio said. "We're going to be bringing joy through food once again, and we truly can't wait to see our Fiamma family return. Our community, customers and everyone who supports us are our lifeblood. Without them, there would be no Fiamma."
To stay up-to-date on Fiamma happenings, follow the business' social media page, facebook.com/FiammaItalianGrill.