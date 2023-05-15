PALMER TWP., Pa. - A destination for all things gaming and pop culture is making moves at the Palmer Park Mall.
Cloud City, which buys, sells and trades games, comics, toys and collectibles, is set to move on July 1 from its two-year-old location at the western end of the Palmer Township mall (near Decor Home Furniture & Mattresses) to a larger location at the eastern end of the mall (near Boscov's).
The business' new space - a recently closed FYE store - is roughly 1,000 square feet larger than its current spot - a former Christopher & Banks store.
Cloudy City will continue to offer its same merchandise mix, including comics, manga, board games, video games, Funko Pop! vinyl figures, plush toys, action figures and trading card games such as Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic: The Gathering.
Customers also can shop role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons and miniature games such as Warhammer 40K and Star Wars: X-Wing.
"If anything, we'll be expanding what we carry, especially because we're really excited for Lorcana coming out," a store manager said in reference to Disney's forthcoming trading card game.
Cloud City owner Aaron Garritillo opened the business' first store in 2013 on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township before moving operations to a larger location on Chestnut Street in Emmaus a few years later.
A second location of the business opened at the Palmer Park Mall in April 2021, and Garritillo moved the Emmaus location to the former Disney Store space on the upper level of the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township in March 2022.
Both mall locations also host tournaments and other events for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dungeons & Dragons and other games.
Cloud City's move will follow a host of other changes at the mall.
In addition to FYE recently closing, the mall earlier this year bid farewell to a handful of other businesses, including children's apparel and accessories chain The Children's Place and virtual reality gaming facility VR Cafe.
Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened in early February.
Additionally, Hocca Bubble Tea, specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea and bubble waffles, held its grand opening in April at one of the mall's kiosks, near the Rainbow fashion store.
Other businesses setting up shop at the Palmer Park Mall over the past couple of years include Aslan Jewelers, Decor Home Furniture & Mattresses, Mom & Pop's General Store, photography and video studeio Art Video Productions, jewelry and accessories shop Gidget's Glamorous Glimmer and Flatcats, selling cat-embellished gifts and home decor.