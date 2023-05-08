A business known for its Taiwanese drinks and street food continues to expand its footprint in the region.
Hocaa Bubble Tea, specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea and bubble waffles, is planning to open its third location - its first in Berks County - at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Berkshire Mall, 1665 State Hill Road, Wyomissing.
The new kiosk, operating 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, will offer a grand opening promotion of buy one drink, get one 50% off (valid on top 10 drinks) on May 9 and 10.
Hocaa originated in May 2021 at 220 E. Third St. (next to Ctown supermarket) on Bethlehem's South Side.
A second location opened in April at the Palmer Park Mall at Nazareth Road and Park Avenue in Palmer Township, and a fourth location is tentatively set to open in the fall at the Forks Towne Center on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township, owner Xi "Tony" Cheng said.
"Since we opened almost two years ago, business has been good and we've had an increasing number of customers coming from the Easton area to support our business," Cheng said. "So, it's our great honor to serve more people of the Lehigh Valley in the Easton area."
The Bethlehem store, with seven counter seats, serves up classic and signature milk teas such as mango, taro, peach oolong and lychee black.
There are also fresh fruit green teas such as kumquat lemon and rose lime; fresh brewed teas such as Alishan oolong, Early Grey black and Biluochon jasmine green; and smoothies such as wildberry and coconut and pineapple.
Around a dozen "Hocaa Specials" include popular picks such as watermelon coconut milk tea and Oreo creme brulee milk tea. Medium sizes start at $4.75, and large sizes start at $5.65.
Customers can specify the amount of sugar and ice levels that they want, along with desired toppings such as pudding, brown sugar tapioca balls, coconut or grape jelly, cream cheese or brulee caramel cream foam and small juice-filled balls - known as boba - including strawberry, passion fruit and mango.
"Our brown sugar milk tea with bubble is the number one seller," Cheng said. "People also really like our bubble egg waffles, which are a popular Taiwanese street food."
For the waffles, customers can choose from four varieties - original, red bean, matcha or chocolate - before then adding optional ice cream - chocolate, vanilla, green tea or strawberry. Various toppings include fresh strawberries, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.
The Bethlehem store is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, and the Palmer kiosk operates 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Cheng said.
The planned Forks eatery will be unique in that it also will offer ramen dishes, Cheng said.
For the latest Hocaa happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 610-419-6966.