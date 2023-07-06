ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A taste of Bangkok has come to the Downtown Allentown Market.
La Kang Thai Eatery, offering traditional and modern Thai specialties, opened Friday at the Downtown Allentown Market, 27 N. Seventh St.
La Kang also operates two full-service locations - the three-year-old La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township and the year-old La Kang Thai Noodles Bar on Main Street in Hellertown.
The Allentown stand is a fast-casual version of both restaurants, incorporating crab fried rice, chicken krapow, drunken noodle and other popular dishes from both locations, co-owner Anthony Valdez said.
A touch-screen kiosk allows customers to see images of the food before ordering.
"We're also incorporating some new menu items, including vegan and gluten-free items," Valdez said. "Also, we're offering halal chicken because a lot of places are not offering that, and people seeking halal chicken are a bit underserved in this area."
Brothers-in-law and Thailand natives Nakkarawoot Krueawong and Ratchaphol Rojratana originally debuted La Kang in early 2020 in Palmer, aiming to blend French and Thai styles of cooking.
Popular dishes include tuna tartare, grilled octopus, grilled prawn mango salad, spicy duck confit salad, pan-seared duck breast, cast iron-seared sea scallops, Chilean sea bass, jumbo lump crab fried rice, red and green curry, pad Thai and pad krapow.
In early 2022, they opened the Hellertown restaurant, which serves authentic Thai cuisine with a focus on noodle dishes, including pad Thai, pad see aew, drunken noodle, braised beef noodle soup and duck confit leg noodle soup.
The Hellertown restaurant on Thursday debuted an updated menu, featuring more noodle options and several seafood selections, including dishes featuring shrimp, scallops, soft shell crab, lobster, tuna, branzino and mussels, Krueawong said.
"Since we grew up in Thailand, we have seen and enjoyed so many foods that people around here have never tried, and we want to introduce them to it," Krueawong said. "After we debut the new menu in Hellertown, we plan to redo the Easton menu as well."
The Allentown stand, occupying the space that previously housed The Loaded Plantain, serves appetizers such as spring rolls, Brussels sprouts, chicken sate, kang kang shrimp and pork spare ribs.
Lunch specials (starting at $13), offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are served with soup and salad. Customers can choose mixed vegetables, chicken, pork tenderloin, beef or shrimp before then choosing their main dish - drunken noodle, pad see aew, pad Thai, pad cashew nut, Bangkok fried rice, basil fried rice, green curry, red curry or massaman curry.
"A lot of people have been ordering the drunken noodle, pad Thai and basil fried rice," Krueawong said. "Those are the three most popular, along with the curries."
Larger portions of the lunch specials are available under the eatery's a la carte menu. Pepper images next to items denote spicy dishes, and customers can choose no spice or various spice levels including mild, medium or hot.
Other menu highlights include salads such as papaya and mango shrimp, soups such as coconut and tom yum and drinks such as Thai purple lemonade and Thai iced tea. Alcoholic drinks, including Thai beer and cocktails made with Thai spirits, are coming soon.
"We also have desserts, including our Thai tea burnt cheesecake, which has been popular in Easton," Valdez said. "We also introduced Thai snow ice, which is like a snow cone with a Thai spin on it. It's shaved ice with your choice of coconut milk or condensed milk with Thai syrups and fresh fruit, including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries."
La Kang's recent debut follows a few other recent changes at the market.
First, Honmono Sushi, serving classic and signature sushi rolls, poke bowls, bubble tea and more, closed June 30.
Xiao Ying Zhao and her husband, Jacky Chen, opened Honmono two years ago in space that previously housed another sushi concept, Shinsen.
Honmono's closure was a result of the owners' plans to move to Florida, according to Jeff Vaughan, spokesman for City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market.
Also, Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept utilizing locally sourced ingredients, closed in May.
Husband and wife Anthony and Melissa Diem launched the business, which also sold fresh salads and sandwiches, when the market opened in September 2019.
"In 2019 Tavola debuted at The Downtown Allentown Market and for nearly four years it's been an incredible honor serving food and drinks to the people who live and work here," a post on Tavola's Facebook page reads. "This is a special place and as we explore what's next, we know our experience here and the relationships we formed here have made us better."
“We thank Tony for his hard work and dedication to The Downtown Allentown Market,’ said Megan Colon, business development manager with City Center Investment Corp., which owns the market. “As an original vendor, he played a role in helping establish the market as a food destination in Downtown Allentown. We wish him the best of luck and will miss his great food and service.”
A new vendor is lined up to occupy the former Tavola space, and an announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks, Vaughan said.
Also, Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, opened in late May in space previously occupied by other food establishments, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
Casa Criolla is owned by husband and wife Michael and Mayra Collado and their business partners, Juan Cepeda and Noelle Fernandez.
The Collados also operate the popular Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and seventh-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In addition to Honmono Sushi, Shinsen, The Loaded Plantain, other former tenants include Zachary's BBQ & Soul, Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, Batch Microcreamery, Little Miss Korea, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market and Reading Coffee Company.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes La Kang, Casa Criolla, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner and Zahra.
Zahra, a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept, is the market's last remaining original tenant.