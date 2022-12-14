BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is planning to open a second location in early spring at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
The Christmas City spot is the former home of 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, which closed in November after about three years of business.
The Bethlehem property, about twice the size of Pints & Pies' original location, also has housed other drinking and dining establishments, including Trapper's, Silver Star Saloon, McGillicuddy’s, Silver Star Saloon, Our Beer Belly's and Roosevelt's 21st.
Kehm and his partner, Jose Pinargote, closed on the property this week and are planning a multitude of interior and exterior renovations before opening the new location in a few months.
"We're super excited to be bringing the same fun vibe to Bethlehem," Kehm said. "Pints & Pies is all about good food, good people and good energy."
The partners, who operate under The Good Life Group LLC, have been eyeing the Elizabeth Avenue property for a while as it features many hallmarks of their original location in Wilson, Kehm said.
"We've been interested in this specific location in Bethlehem for a long time, and the reason why is because it's in the middle of a neighborhood and fits in perfectly with what we're about - we're a neighborhood pub," Kehm said. "Second, it's close to the high school, and we like to get involved in booster clubs and fundraisers. Also, it has the same front patio concept that makes people feel immediately welcome."
In Bethlehem, Kehm and Pinargote plan to keep the restaurant's bar along the wall near the entrance, and they also plan to construct a second bar in the front of the building.
Tentative plans include replacing one set of glass windows with a bar that opens to the front patio and extends into a horseshoe shape inside.
"So, it would essentially be an inside and outside bar," Kehm explained. "We could open the window during nice weather and serve guests on the patio."
Another set of front windows, which open for an al-fresco feel in the warmer months, would remain, Kehm added.
Additionally, the partners are thinking of installing a top-of-the-line pergola, featuring louvers that open to allow for natural light and close during inclement weather.
Inside, the partners are planning to add new lighting, furniture, kitchen equipment and more.
"We have a bunch of exciting ideas, and we're meeting with contractors over the next week to discuss them," Kehm said. "We're going to take our time and do it right. We want to build something really nice for Bethlehem."
Pints & Pies has built a loyal following thanks to its extensive craft beer selection and high-quality pub fare, including wings, burgers and cheesesteaks.
Twelve-inch pizzas, or "pies," featuring made-from-scratch-daily dough and other fresh ingredients, are especially popular.
More than a dozen signature varieties include a "Cheeseburger Pie" (American cheese, cheddar, ground beef and bacon drizzled with Thousand Island sauce), "Mixed Pie" (upside-down-style with choeese on the bottom and garlic and red sauced mixed on top), "Godfather Pie" (classic red pie topped with pepperoni, bacon, steak meat and sausage) and "Buffalo Chicken Pie" (white pie topped with crispy chicken tossed in wing sauce, diced celery and drizzled with bleu cheese or ranch).
There will be some menu items unique to each location, but the business' mainstays will continue to be offered in Bethlehem, Kehm said.
"Our wings and pizza aren't going anywhere," Kehm said. "Our 'Dirty' wing flavor is our biggest seller as it's a sweet and spicy garlic mix. We'll also continue to offer our burgers, cheesesteaks and classic chicken sandwiches."
Another draw of Pints & Pies is its "casual and friendly neighborhood vibe," Kehm said.
Customers are like family to Kehm, Pinargote and the pub's staff, and they enjoy being nestled within the tight-knit community that they serve.
"This spot in Bethlehem has everything that we like," Kehm said. "Nothing against downtowns, but I don't think our concept would work on Main Street in Bethlehem or in the circle in Easton. We're that fun spot that's just on the outskirts of downtown."
Pinargote and Kehm, who also operate the three-year-old Elegance Barber Lounge in Palmer Township, are planning to start work on the Bethlehem property immediately.
The pub will feature several TVs and a jukebox, Kehm said.
The partners are still finalizing the new location's hours, but they anticipate to offer lunch and dinner daily.
"We're not going to be that party spot with DJs and 99 cent drinks on certain days," Kehm said. "We're simply going to be that fun neighborhood pub where everyone's welcome."
In addition to Pints & Pies, Pinargote also operates another restaurant, Adobo Latin Kitchen in Palmer Township, with his wife, Nilda Pinargote.