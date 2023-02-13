sold sign

PREIT, the co-owner of the Lehigh Valley Mall, has sold the Whole Foods property at the Plymouth Meeting Mall for $27 million.

The real estate investment trust said the sale was part of its plan to raise capital. The proceeds will be used to pay off debt, improving PREIT's balance sheet.

Philadelphia-based PREIT went through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. In December 2022, shares in PREIT were removed from the New York Stock Exchange because the company's total value fell below $15 million. The shares now trade on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol PRET. The share price was $1.27 as of 12:58 p.m. Monday.

PREIT owns 23.5 million square feet of retail space, according to its website. Its properties include the Cherry Hill Mall and Willow Grove Park.

Simon Property Group owns the other half of the Lehigh Valley Mall and operates the mall.

PREIT has been selling properties to pay debt. Since the start of 2022, the company said sales have generated $141 million.

Joseph Coradino, chairman and chief executive of PREIT, said the sale of the Whole Foods property at Plymouth Meeting, in Montgomery County, continues that strategy.

"We remain focused on the execution of our capital strategy and this transaction is another example of how we are able to extract value from our portfolio," he said in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 