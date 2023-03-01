PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. – PrimoHoagies, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses and a unique blend of spices, has announced the grand opening of its newest regional location in Perkiomenville, Montgomery County.
The new store, owned by local residents Brian and Kristin Penna, is set to open 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 1461 N. Gravel Pike. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m.
To celebrate Perkiomenville’s new hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering a free Primo Size (9-inch) hoagie to the first 100 customers in line on March 7.
Giveaways are available for customers who join or are currently enrolled in the business' complimentary rewards program (Text “Primo” to 484-270-4000 to join the rewards program).
For the rest of grand opening day, customers in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies at half the price of their regular cost (varies by type).
PrimoHoagies, which originated in South Philadephia in 1992 but is now based in Westville, N.J., has franchise locations open in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
The company uses recipes passed down through generations for its iconic hoagies, which feature layers of Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices and locally sourced, fresh vegetables on seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day.
The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more.
Perkiomenville resident Brian Penna grew up in an Italian family where Sunday dinners included homemade bread and specialties featuring capicola and soppressata, ingredients that he was thrilled to find on the PrimoHoagies menu.
Raising their two daughters in a small town community, he and Kristin were drawn to the hometown, traditional feel that the PrimoHoagies brand conveys in each of its stores.
The couple looks forward to sponsoring area sports teams.
“PrimoHoagies feels like family to us - and provides a unique opportunity to start a business with our daughters that ties so directly to our Italian heritage,” Brian Penna said. “We know the Perkiomenville community is going to love the fresh, authentic flavor of a PrimoHoagie!”
The 2,000-square-foot store, managed by Brian’s childhood best friend, Greg Sheton, is expected to employ about 15 people.
Dine-in service will be available, along with outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
For more information on PrimoHoagies, which also offers hoagie trays and other catering options, visit primohoagies.com.