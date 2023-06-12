LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A popular Lehigh Valley chef is bringing his culinary chops to a new Italian restaurant in Northampton County.
Chef Paolo Noto, known for creating top dining destinations such as the former Paolo's Italian Restaurant in Northampton and former A Ca Mia in Lehigh Township, will lead the culinary team at the new Aromi by Chef Paolo at Woodstone Country Club, according to an announcement on the club's social media pages.
Aromi - opening Thursday, June 15 - will replace Ciro's Italian Kitchen at the club, located at 3777 Dogwood Drive in the Danielsville section of Lehigh Township.
"Chef Paolo Nota comes to us with 42 years of experience in the food industry, owning and managing restaurants and hotels in both Italy and the Lehigh Valley and we are thrilled to have him join us in this endeavor," the online announcement reads.
While Nota has become a well-known figure in the Lehigh Valley dining scene, his career began in his native country of Italy several decades ago.
After graduating from the Culinary Institute of Torino in 1979, Nota worked as an apprentice in the French Riviera and as a sous chef in Torino in northern Italy, according to the announcement.
In 1984, he was given the opportunity to travel to the United States and help open a Northern Italian restaurant, named A Ca Mia, in New Jersey. He was part owner from 1985 until 1989, when he moved back to Italy and opened two other restaurants with his brother.
In 1994, he came back to the United States, this time settling in Bethlehem and working as a chef at the former Pane’e Vino Italian restaurant on Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
In 2001, Nota opened his namesake Northampton restaurant, Paolo’s Italian Restaurant, which he owned until 2010. He then opened his most recent restaurant, also called A Ca Mia, which he owned from 2012 to 2017.
"We are so excited to have Chef Paolo as a part of our Woodstone team," the announcement continues. "His passion for food and his dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences are unmatched and we can’t wait to share it with you all at Aromi."
Woodstone Country Club, hosting weddings, banquets and other special events, features an 18-hole championship golf course set on 200 acres near the Blue Mountain Ridge.
The Lodge at Woodstone Country Club offers 19 guest rooms, each uniquely decorated, for corporate retreats, family getaways and other occasions.
Menu details for Aromi are expected to be released in the coming days.
In preparation for the restaurant's grand opening, dining services are temporarily closed June 11-14. Dinner service will resume at 4 p.m. Thursday. For reservations, call 610-760-2777 ext. 200.