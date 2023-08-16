HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A growing Japanese restaurant chain - known for incorporating 24-karat gold flakes into dishes – has opened its first location in the Lehigh Valley.
Kinya, offering "authentic Japanese foods and flavors with fun twists," opened Sunday at the Airport Shopping Center, 925 Airport Center Drive, Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
The space previously housed Roma Ristorante, which closed in 2020 after 10 years of business.
Kinya has nearly a dozen locations open or coming soon in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana and Florida, according to the business' website.
Pennsylvania’s first Kinya restaurant opened in the spring in Royersford, Montgomery County, and another location is coming soon in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.
Kinya, "home of the golden noodle," is known for its various specialties that feature 24-karat gold flakes, including Kinya ramen (pork broth with black garlic oil flavor, topped with fish cake, chopped scallions, ginger, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, a seasoned boiled egg and 24-karat gold; served with golden noodles, chicken or pork chashu); and Kinya roll (shrimp tempura with avocado inside and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, mango, tobiko, eel, spicy sauce and 24-karat gold; wrapped in soy paper).
A "Kinya Experience," $30, features Kinya ramen and a Kinya roll.
“Customers have really been liking our ramen combo,” manager Emily Atwell said. “It’s a very good deal as you get a ramen and appetizer for $22. People have also really been liking our signature sushi, especially the Volcano, Tropical, Kinya and Lava rolls.”
Kinya, which means "gold" in Japanese, aims for customers to have a "glowing and golden evening," according to the business' website.
"We pride ourselves on the meaning of our name, gold!" a message on the business' website reads. "Gold is fine, pure, and unmatched to any other metal. That is the experience we are giving the customers every-time they eat here at Kinya."
Kinya offers appetizers such as pork buns, okonomiyaki (octopus balls) and soy garlic or spicy wings; bowls such as chicken chashu and poke (salmon, tuna, avocado, crab sticks, edamame, seaweed salad and more); and nigiri or sashimi such as eel, tuna and yellowtail.
Nearly a dozen ramen dishes, $15-$18, include popular picks such as miso, tonkotsu, shrimp tempura and wonton.
Ramen selections feature various combinations of ingredients, including bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, boiled eggs, chopped scallions, fish cakes, straight or golden noodles, chicken or pork chashu, minced pork and spicy garlic paste, among others. Chicken, pork and veggie broths are cooked for at least eight hours on site.
There are also classic rolls ($6-$9) such as California, Philadelphia and shrimp tempura; and specialty rolls ($15-$18) such as "Tuna Maniac" (tuna with avocado inside and topped with peppered spicy tuna, tobiko, crunch, spicy sauce and eel sauce), "Lava Roll" (spicy salmon with avocado inside and topped with seared salmon, sriracha and spicy mayo) and “Volcano Roll” (classic California roll in soy paper topped with shrimp and crabmeat with scallions, tobiko, crunch and eel sauce).
“My personal favorite is the Volcano Roll,” Atwell said. “I don’t like eel sauce, though. So, I add spicy mayo instead. People can customize any dish on our menu by requesting an item be removed or adding an item. We have plenty of add-ons.”
Another menu highlight is yakitori, which Atwell describes as “Japanese barbecue on skewers, similar to kabobs.”
Customers can choose from a variety of yakitori, including shrimp, lamb rack, pork belly, ribeye steak and various types of chicken (wings, thighs, gizzards and more).
Other offerings include desserts such as mochi ice cream and specialty boba drinks, including milk teas and brown sugar lattes.
Kinya restaurants are represented by a Daruma character, a recognizable symbol of perseverance and good luck in Japanese culture.
"The one-eyed Kinya Daruma mascot is a visual representation of our continuing quest to provide high quality food and service for our guests," a message on Kinya's website reads. "... The design of the Daruma combines elements of the Kinya logo and of our brand icons to create a cohesive look between our marks. Wavy lines on his body reference our signature ramen “golden noodles” and his base matches the bottom of a ramen bowl."
The Lehigh Valley’s first Kinya restaurant, which is BYOB, features a mix of booths, tables with chairs, and counter seating. Aesthetic highlights include decorative pendant lighting and faux greenery and flowers hanging from the ceiling.
The restaurant, open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, also offers takeout and delivery through third-party platforms.
Kinya joins more than a dozen tenants of the Airport Shopping Center, including other restaurants such as Five Guys, On the Border, Panera Bread, Miller's Ale House, Starbucks and Chipotle.
Other tenants that have opened over the past year include Trek Bicycle, Buff City Soap, Wingstop and Wren Kitchens.