RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A retail chain coming soon to the Quakertown area wants to "make life smell wonderful, one handmade soap at a time."
Buff City Soap, offering delightfully scented, plant-based soaps that are handmade daily in stores, will hold a grand opening event March 23-26 at 218 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township.
Grand opening deals include 20% off total purchases, 30% off purchases of $100 or more and buy one laundry soap, get one 50% off.
Additionally, the first 50 customers each day will receive one free bar of soap ($7 value) per month for a calendar year.
Other grand opening promotions include a chance to win a bath bomb party (noon and 5 p.m.), chance to win a $100 gift box (1 p.m.), 50% off stuff the bag (2 p.m.), chance to win a laundry bundle (3 p.m.) and 30% off everything (4 p.m.).
Buff City Soap stores, which the Texas-based company labels "makeries," are on a mission "to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant-based goodness."
Customers can shop handmade soap bars, bath bombs, bath truffles, foaming hand soaps, epsom salt soaks, whipped body butters, body scrubs, shower oils, beard balms and oil, laundry soap and more.
"Each [bar of soap] is truly unique," a message on the business' website reads. "1 of 1. Just like you!"
Buff City Soap, which was founded in 2013 and started franchising in 2018, also invites individuals to book events - children's birthday parties, ladies nights out, date nights and more, where guests can make their own bath bombs at a makery.
The company has grown rapidly over the past several years, with more than 260 Buff City Soap stores open or coming soon nationwide, according to the business' website.
The Richland Township location, between Giacomo's Italian Market and Quakertown Academy MMA & Fitness in the Trainer's Corner shopping center, will follow a Lehigh Valley location that opened in November in the Airport Shopping Center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Another regional outpost is coming soon to the King of Prussia Town Center in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.