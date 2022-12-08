SPRING TWP., Pa. — Some say bigger is better, and when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in some areas, it's also necessary.
The Chick-fil-A at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township reopened for business Thursday, welcoming back customers for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The original restaurant, which opened with the shopping center more than two decades ago, was torn down over the summer and rebuilt to accommodate the growing demand for its menu items.
The new Chick-fil-A features a pair of drive-thru lanes with a canopy over the service area; a larger lobby; and two kitchens, one for drive-thru orders and the other for dine-in and mobile orders.
The new drive-thru lanes can accommodate nearly triple the number of cars than the old restaurant.
