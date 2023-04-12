BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots has expanded its footprint in the region.
First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, on March 30 opened a new full-service branch at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem.
The renovated building previously housed a Bank of America branch.
Office hours for the new First Keystone branch are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. A drive-up ATM is also available.
"This new office demonstrates our commitment to serving local communities and helping them thrive!" a post on the bank's Facebook page reads. "We cannot wait to help the Lehigh Valley with all their banking needs."
Owned and operated by local men and women since 1864, First Keystone is based in Berwick, Columbia County and has 19 offices - eight in Luzerne County, five in Columbia County, four in Monroe County, one in Northampton County and one in Montour County.
The bank offers savings and checking accounts, along with mortgage options and a variety of other loans such as personal, vehicle, home equity, business and commercial real estate.
There's no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service fees on a free Key Checking account.
"Providing support and solutions to individuals, families and businesses to help them realize their dreams has been our passion for over 150 years," a message on the bank's website reads. "We take the time to understand our customers and proudly serve over 30,000 individuals and 2,100 local businesses.
"Whether you’re a student opening your first checking account, a couple buying your first home and starting a family, or planning your retirement, banking with First Keystone, your local community bank, is always the best choice."
First Keystone occupies an updated building that previously housed Bank of America, which shuttered the branch's interior offices in September 2019 and its drive-up ATM in late 2021.