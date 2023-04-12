NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Wednesday. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. There will be increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&