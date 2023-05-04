BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A longstanding, regional bank is celebrating its new Lehigh Valley location with food, prizes and family activities.
Lackawanna County-based Fidelity Bank, a community bank for more than 120 years, will hold a grand opening of its newest branch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 44 E. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem.
Grand opening activities will include food from a variety of local businesses, Fidelity Bank’s Sweets & Treats Van, inflatable axe throwing, face painting, Mother’s Day flower planting, juggling and magic tricks, balloon twisting, popcorn and cotton candy, Bethlehem Fire Department fire truck tour, Bethlehem Police Department cruiser tour and free wealth management and business services consultation.
The bank also is hosting a game, with top prizes that include a 2023 Lexus RX, $10,000, Samsung 55-inch TV and Apple iPad.
To play the game, you must text the word Fidelity to 40691 from your smartphone.
You will receive a return text containing a link, which you will then tap to reach the Fidelity Bank game page.
Next, you'll tap the “Let’s Play” button to start the game. Once started, your game code will appear on your screen.
To claim your secret prize, bring your smartphone into the Bethlehem branch starting on May 13. Your game code will be decoded, revealing what you’ve instantly won.
As part of the grand opening, Fidelity Bank also is presenting exclusive offers that include new personal checking account clients earning $300 by opening a new Fidelity Bank personal checking account with certain qualifications.
An additional $200 will be earned when any new Fidelity Bank Money Market account is opened simultaneously with at least $10,000 not currently held with Fidelity Bank and an average daily balance of $10,000 is maintained in the account for at least three consecutive months. An additional $100 will be earned when all criteria above are met.
Founded in Dunmore, Lacakawanna County in 1903, Fidelity Bank operates 20 offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton counties, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Minersville, Schuylkill County.
A full-service Customer Care Center serves as a virtual branch, accepting and assisting those clients who prefer to open accounts and transact business via telephone, chat or online.
Additionally, Fidelity Bank offers full-service Trust & Investment Departments, a Mortgage Center, and an array of personal and business banking products and services.
Significant accomplishments throughout the bank's history include the introduction of a drive-through bank window in 1951 and committing to green business practices in 2008 with the opening of a West Scranton branch.
"As we constantly grow, innovate, and strive to deliver the best in banking, one thing has remained constant – our commitment to the communities we serve," a message on the bank's website reads. "Today, our focus on being trusted advisors to our clients has never been stronger, and we’re proud to say the future is bright."
In January, Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, reported its unaudited, consolidated financial results for 2022.
Net income recorded for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 was $30 million, or $5.29 diluted earnings per share, compared to $24 million, or $4.48 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
The $6 million, or 25% improvement in net income stemmed from the $10.5 million improvement in net interest income partially offset by $1.6 million less non-interest income, $1.2 million in additional non-interest expenses and a $1.4 million higher provision for income taxes.
The acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. during the third quarter of 2021 resulted in growth in the company’s earning assets which contributed to net interest income growth. The company continued to operate four community banking offices acquired from Landmark which contributed to the increased operating expenses.
“We are pleased with our outstanding 2022 financial results," stated Daniel J. Santaniello, Fidelity Bank's president and CEO. "Fidelity Bank achieved record financial results and increased an already strong regulatory capital position. The year was marked by the successful execution of key strategic initiatives and synergies from the Landmark acquisition. Our asset quality metrics remain strong, and our solid capital position allowed us to increase our dividend payments to our shareholders for the eighth consecutive year."
Lobby hours for Fidelity Bank's Bethlehem branch, which held a soft opening a few months ago, are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-thru hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to drive-up service, other services include night deposit, ATM and coin machine.
Fidelity Bank previously operated a downtown Bethlehem branch - without a drive-thru - a block away at the northwest corner of Broad and New streets. JPMorgan Chase, the biggest U.S. bank, may be opening a branch at that location.