BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A renovated liquor store has opened, and several chain eateries are set to follow at Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid an ongoing redevelopment project.
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, which had been operating out of a temporary location at the Schoenersville Road shopping center since September 2022, opened about a week ago in its newly expanded, original spot.
The updated liquor store and its neighboring storefronts now feature exterior entrances, with direct access from the parking lot.
Prior to the renovations, customers would have to enter a former interior portion of the mall to access the retailers.
The remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, a few doors down from Harbor Freight Tools, is the latest chapter in an ongoing, multi-million dollar renovation project at the 50-year-old shopping center.
Onyx Equities, a New Jersey real estate investment and property services firm, purchased Westgate in 2018, with several rounds of renovations taking place over the ensuing years.
The latest phases of redevelopment include the forthcoming demolition of an additional part of the mall's interior and construction of two new structures: a freestanding Penn Community Bank with a drive-thru (next to relocated Weis Markets) and a strip mall that will be home to five food and beverage chains – Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, QDOBA Mexican Eats, So Fresh and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. A drive-thru is planned for the Starbucks.
Additionally, two new buildings - a McDonald’s restaurant and People First Federal Credit Union location – have been proposed for two corners of the property, where fencing has recently been installed.
The McDonald’s eatery, totaling more than 4,500 square feet, will be constructed at the northeast corner at Schoenersville Road and Westgate Drive, while the People First Federal Credit Union location, totaling 3,500 square feet, will be constructed at the southeast corner at Schoenersville and Catasauqua roads, at the site of a former Dempsey’s restaurant, which closed in 2005.
The new People First Federal Credit Union location is expected to open by June 2024, according to Sue Hoffman, People First’s chief member experience officer.
More room for additional tenants remains, according to a mall brochure from Metro Commercial, the center’s leasing agent.
On the center’s ground floor, a space totaling more than 13,000 square feet is available between Harbor Freight Tools and Sky Zone Trampoline Park, and six smaller spaces - each under 4,000 square feet - are available at the southern end of the shopping center.
Second-floor space, totaling more than 13,000 square feet, also is available.
The new quick-service establishments and financial institutions will follow a host of other updates at Westgate in recent years.
One of the center's biggest changes occurred in 2021, when Weis moved from its 32,000-square-foot store near the middle of the center to a remodeled, 63,000-square-foot space in part of the former Bon-Ton department store at the north end of the center.
Other recent changes include Lehigh Valley Health Network opening a 27,000-square-foot medical equipment processing facility at the back of the former Bon-Ton; California-based tools and hardware chain Harbor Freight Tools opening in part of the former Weis space (neighboring space is yet to be leased); and an Oak Street Health primary care medical facility opening in the former Rite Aid space at the south end of the center.
New eateries
When facing the forthcoming strip mall from the parking lot, the dining establishments will be situated from left to right as follows: Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, So Fresh, Jersey Mike’s and QDOBA.
Some of the new eateries opening at Westgate represent chain expansions in the Lehigh Valley, while others will be the first Lehigh Valley locations of their brand.
The Bethlehem Jersey Mike’s restaurant, supplementing a handful of other Lehigh Valley locations, is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2024, according to local franchise owner Gerrit Curran.
Curran also operates other regional Jersey Mike's restaurants, including those in Lower Macungie and Whitehall townships in Lehigh County, Spring Township in Berks County and East Norwegian Township in Schuylkill County. Another location is expected to open later this month at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
The New Jersey-based Jersey Mike’s, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, began as a single storefront location - originally called Mike's Subs - in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J.
In 1971, Peter Cancro was living in Point Pleasant when he began working at Mike's Subs at the age of 14.
With a loan backed by his football coach, who was also a banker, Cancro purchased Mike's Subs a few years later at the age of 17.
After marrying his former wife, Linda, and opening a couple of more local location of Mike's Subs, Cancro eventually changed the business' name to Jersey Mike's Subs and started franchising in 1987.
"Today, Peter Cancro is CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc., overseeing more than 2,000 locations open and under development," a message on the chain's website reads. "... Today, the authentic taste – served Mike's Way with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices – is available nationwide."
"Our secret? Everything about Jersey Mike’s is high quality. Our MSA grade top round beef are trimmed and cooked right in the store. Our meats and cheeses are all top-quality premium brands. Our bread is fresh-baked each day on the premises. And of course, everything’s prepared right in front of you."
Jersey Mike's restaurants, featuring wallpaper and other decor paying homage to the business' Jersey Shore roots, promise to serve "a sub above."
In addition to featuring USDA Choice top rounds of roast beef, fine aged cheeses and its signature "juice" - a red wine vinegar and olive oil blend that gives the subs their "zing," the company carries produce that is grown, packed and shipped locally (where available).
Subs, which can be ordered as a single sandwich or as part of a meal with chips and a drink, include more than a dozen fresh-sliced options such as the "Club Supreme" (roast beef, turkey, Swiss, applewood-smoked bacon and mayo) and "Jersey Shore's Favorite" (provolone, ham and cappacuolo) along with a dozen grilled-to-order varieties such as a Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, bacon ranch chicken cheesesteak and Big Kahuna cheesesteak (grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and extra white American cheese).
QDOBA’s new Bethlehem restaurant, occupying an end unit, will be the chain’s second Lehigh Valley location, supplementing an 11-year-old eatery on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
QDOBA creates freshly-made, Mexican-inspired food “crafted with contemporary flavors that guests crave,” according to a company description.
“We believe that the most delicious flavors start with quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation, taking pride in preparing meals in our kitchens each day,” the description continues. “Whether it’s chopping crisp produce, flame-grilling steak and chicken, or making hand-crafted guacamole, we don’t take shortcuts.”
QDOBA menu highlights include burritos, bowls, quesadillas, nachos, tacos and salads.
You can choose a signature creation or “create your own masterpiece” by choosing from more than 30 ingredients, including proteins such as brisket birria, grilled steak, grilled adobo chicken, Cholula hot and sweet chicken, seasoned ground beef, and slow-braised pulled pork; rice and beans such as cilantro lime rice, brown rice, black beans and pinto beans; salsa and sauces such as freshly made pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, chile corn salsa, citrus lime vinaigrette, salsa verde and fiery habanero salsa; and flavorful toppings such as pickled jalapenos, fajita veggies, cotija (crumbled white cheese), shredded lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
There also is a variety of chips and dips such as hand-crafted guacamole, queso diablo and three-cheese queso.
QDOBA was founded in 1995 as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill in Denver, Colorado. The brand name changed to Z-TECA in 1997 and then to QDOBA Mexican Grill in 1999.
Company milestones include opening its 600th store in 2011, opening its first international location in Canada in 2012, changing its brand name to QDOBA Mexican Eats in 2015, moving its headquarters from Denver to San Diego in 2016, adding Impossible plant-based protein to the menu in 2019, and rolling out 100% recycable, strawless lids and compostable bowls in 2021.
“We honor the communities we proudly serve by hosting fundraisers in over 700 local QDOBA restaurants,” a message on the business’ website reads. “We also celebrate first responders by donating QDOBA food to frontline workers. By raising funds and providing more than 5 million meals to children, our partnerships with No Kid Hungry in the US and Toonies for Tummies in Canada have helped combat childhood food insecurity.”
On the other side of Jersey Mike’s will be the Lehigh Valley’s first So Fresh eatery.
So Fresh, a fast-casual chain “on a mission to fuel a life in motion through fresh food,” has around 30 locations open or coming soon in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Maine, according to the business’ website.
A majority of the company’s footprint is in Florida, and two other Pennsylvania locations are in Pittsburgh.
So Fresh offers around a dozen signature warm bowls, including sriracha veggie (brown rice with parsley, zucchini noodles, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and house-made sriracha) and power (red quinoa with lemon zest, brown rice with parsley, carrots, shredded kale, raisins, almonds, goat cheese and kale-basil pesto).
Other menu highlights include salads such as a Mediterranean (baby spinach, extra crisp romaine, green peppers, tomatoes, chickpeas, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette) and strawberry Fuji (baby spinach, strawberries, Fuji apple, almonds, feta cheese and citrus agave mustard); and wraps and quesadillas such as a pesto club wrap (extra crisp romaine, tomatoes, bacon, mozzarella and kale-basil pesto in a multi-grain wrap) and Tulum quesadilla (mozzarella, brown rice with parsley, black beans, corn, green peppers, tomatoes and ranch in a multi-grain tortilla).
Various proteins and extras can be added to signature options.
Customers also can design their own meals.
You begin by choosing a style (warm bowl, salad, wrap or broth bowl) before then picking a base (brown rice with parsley, cauliflower chop, shredded kale. zucchini noodles with garlic, extra crisp romaine, baby spinach or red quinoa with lemon zest) and three mix-ins (black beans, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, chickpeas, corn, croutons, cucumbers, edamame, Fuji apple, green peppers, jalapenos, mushrooms, onions, raisins, shredded kale, strawberries, sweet potatoes, sunflower seeds and tomatoes).
Next, you can choose a protein (grass-fed steak, grilled chicken breast, Gulf shrimp, seared organic tofu, sustainable salmon or wild-caught ahi tuna) along with a scratch-made sauce and any extras that you’d like.
Other menu highlights include chocolate chip cookies and brownies; and smoothies and juices.
“Each meal we serve is rooted in transparency using only real ingredients,” a message on So Fresh’s website reads.
The Bethlehem Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be the chain’s first Lehigh Valley location.
The national fast-casual cafe concept was founded in 1997 and opened its first franchise location in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1998, according to the company's online franchising page. It has more than 1,150 locations across the United States with a goal to reach 1,500 by 2025.
There are more than two dozen locations in Pennsylvania, including other outposts in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester and Lancaster counties.
The region’s newest location opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, just outside Quakertown.
"Today’s consumers need an escape more than ever, and they seek out healthier food options that make them happy," a message on the franchising page reads. "We continue to share the craveability of the tropics and satisfy the tastes of our health-conscious guests."
The chain offers around two dozen signature smoothies ($6.49-$6.99), including "Super Veggie" options like Detox Island Green (spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana and ginger); "Balanced Fusions" such as Chia Banana Boost (roasted banana, chia seeds, almonds, whole-grain oats, cinnamon, dates and coconut with choice of peanut butter or strawberries); "Fruit Blends" such as Kiwi Quencher (kiwi, strawberry and non-fat yogurt); and "Tropical Treats" such as Bahama Mama (strawberries, pineapple, coconut and white chocolate).
Smoothies can be customized with supplements and fresh add-ins such as ground flaxseed, raw almonds, whey protein, vitamin B12 and Vital Proteins collagen.
"We work with suppliers that make us a force for good," a message on Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s franchising page reads. "Our commitment to responsibly sourced, safe and quality ingredients means more than just delicious food and smoothies; it means we can Inspire Better and spread sunshine all around."
For food, customers can enjoy sandwiches such as chicken caprese and avocado grilled cheese; wraps such as Caribbean jerk chicken and hummus veggie; flatbreads such as chicken pesto and chicken bacon ranch; and quesadillas such as Santa Fe (grilled chicken, black beans, roasted red pepper and onion, queso blanco, cheddar, smoked cheese blend and roasted tomato salsa).
Other menu highlights include sides such as kale and apple slaw and maple-kissed sweet potatoes; breakfast options (served all day) such as a Southwest egg wrap and peanut butter banana crunch flatbread; and salads such as Thai chicken and Supergreen Caesar.
Salads, wraps, flatbreads, sandwiches and quesadillas are priced between $7.59 and $8.99.
"We make eating better easy breezy with fresh, made-to-order smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads that instantly boost your mood," a message on the business' website reads.
Occupying the other end unit of the forthcoming strip mall will be Starbucks, the coffee shop chain with more than 36,000 locations worldwide.
Starbucks, connecting with millions of customers daily in more than 80 markets, opened its first store - offering fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world - in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market in 1971.
The business' name was inspired by the classic Herman Melville novel “Moby-Dick,” evoking the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders. In the 1851 tale, Starbuck was the name of the first mate on the whaling ship Pequod.
Starbucks serves up a vast selection of specialty drinks, including lattes such as chestnut praline and cinnamon dolce; mochas such as peppermint and toasted white chocolate; Frappuccino blended beverages such as caramel brulee and java chip; and Starbucks Refreshers, made with fruit juice and lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract, such as pineapple passionfruit and strawberry acai.
Customers also can enjoy various food offerings, including sous vide egg bites, breakfast sandwiches and wraps, lunch sandwiches and bakery items such as bagels, brownies, croissants and danishes.
Starbucks has more than dozen Lehigh Valley locations, including a year-old location on Main Street in Hellertown and locations that are in the works on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township and Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township.
Construction timelines for the new strip mall, financial institutions and McDonald’s eatery have not yet been announced.
Displaced tenants
In order for these new eateries to arrive, other mall tenants had to leave.
In the winter, several tenants received notifications to vacate their spaces from mall owner Onyx Equities, which is planning to raze about 50,000 square feet of the shopping center's interior in order to construct about 8,000 square feet of new retail structures.
Salon chain Holiday Hair was the first to leave, merging with a nearby location about three miles away in the Pointe North shopping center, 5510 Crawford Drive, Hanover Township, Northampton County, in late January.
Cuong Nguyen, owner of nail salon Fashion Nails, purchased Nail Trix in South Whitehall Township and is continuing business at the 1536 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. site as of late February.
Amateur Athlete, a popular retailer selling skateboards, longboards, casual wear, swimwear, shoes and accessories like sunglasses, in April reopened at its new space in Bethlehem's Lehigh Shopping Center, 2110 W. Union Blvd.
Westgate Jewelers, offering new and estate jewelry along with custom jewelry and jewelry and watch repair, reopened April 11 at its new location on the upper level of the United Steelworkers of America building, 53 E. Lehigh St., Bethlehem, owner Laurel DiFelice said.
Hawk Music, which had been operating at the mall since its opening in 1973, temporarily closed on March 31, and new owner Jason Marish plans to reopen the business - offering instrument sales, rentals, repairs and lessons – in the coming weeks at the former Mac's Hobby Hall property at 721 Linden St. in Bethlehem.
Lastly, sandwich shop chain Subway, which closed April 7, is the mall's most recent former tenant. Franchisee Nick Ferrani is looking to nail down a new location for the eatery nearby.
Built in 1973, Westgate Mall has been home to many businesses over the years, including prominent former tenants like Art & Drafting Connection, Beef House, Bookarama, Candy Carousel, Hourglass Hallmark, McCrory and Toy Tunnel.
More than a dozen businesses continue to operate at the mall, including Country Rose Florist, Grand China Buffet & Grill, Johnny’s Bagels & Deli, Outlooks for Hair and Panda Cleaners, among others.