SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Two quick-service food and beverage chains will soon operate alongside each other in South Whitehall Township.
Auntie Anne’s, known for its hand-baked soft pretzels and refreshing lemonade, and Jamba, offering made-to-order smoothies and bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and more, are expected to open within the next few months in a renovated space in the Tilghman Square, 4606 Broadway.
Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. is the parent company of Auntie Anne’s and Jamba, along with other well-known brands such as Carvel, Cinnabon and Moe’s Southwest Grill, the latter of which has a neighboring location in the same shopping center.
Jamba, previously known as Jamba Juice, has been operating in the Tilghman Square for several years. The upgrades will allow for Auntie Anne’s to also operate in the space.
“I can confirm that a Auntie Anne’s + Jamba dual branded location is set to open this fall in Tilghman Square,” said Lauren Phillips, PR and communications manager for Focus Brands.
Auntie Anne's got its start in 1988 when Anne Beiler opened a stand in a Pennsylvania farmer's market, according to a message on the business’ website.
“After some experimentation, ‘Auntie’ Anne created a masterpiece — the same freshly baked goodness you know and love today,” the message continues.
The chain offers freshly baked soft pretzels, including specialty varieties such as jalapeno, pepperoni, cinnamon sugar and roasted garlic and parmesan, along with pretzel dogs, pretzel nuggets, lemonade and more.
There are more than 1,200 Auntie Anne’s locations worldwide, including around two dozen regional locations.
Jamba started out in San Luis Obispo, California in 1990 as a little juice shop with a big idea: “that eating better should be easy,” according to a company news release.
In 2019, the company simplified its name from Jamba Juice to Jamba with the tagline ‘Smoothies, Juices and Bowls’ to reflect its wider array of offerings.
The move aimed to support the brand’s renewed commitment to more balanced ingredients that would include expanded plant-based options and reduced sugar selections among other innovations.
At the time, the brand also launched new store designs, improved digital platforms, and upgraded in-store experiences.
“We’ve been offering balanced ingredients on the go for almost 30 years and must continue to evolve to meet our guests’ ever-changing definition of wellness,” Jamba President Geoff Henry said in 2019. “We’re staying true to our heritage as an innovator in the space and refreshing the brand to stay focused on how we can make it easier, better and faster for guests to live a more active lifestyle. We’re proud to have launched the smoothie and juice category three decades ago and can’t wait to join our guests’ wellness journey for decades to come.”
Jamba offers a wide variety of made-to-order smoothies, including classic picks such as Caribbean Passion, Mango-a-go-go and Orange Dream Machine; and vitamin-packed “Super Blends” such as Acai Super-Antioxidant (soy milk, acai grape juice blend, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry sherbert, daily vitamin C and zinc boost) and PB + Banana Protein – Whey (reduced fat milk, bananas, peanut butter, whey protein, and honey).
There are also plant-based smoothies, and other menu offerings such as smoothie bowls, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches known as "handwiches."
Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. The South Whitehall location is the chain’s only regional location.
Tilghman Square, at West Tilghman Street and Broadway, is a commercial shopping center offering roughly 250,000 square feet of retail, medical, office and restaurant space.
Other restaurant tenants include Red Robin, Duck Donuts, Moe's Southwest Grill, Zio's Pizzeria, Lazeez Fresh Mediterranean Grill, Subway, Jersey Mike's Subs and Thai Origin.
Mizu Sushi & Hibachi Steak House, offering sushi, sashimi, hibachi platters and more, opened in March; and Graze Craze, a national chain of stores offering customizable charcuterie boards and catering, is coming soon.