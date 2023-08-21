LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The reopening of a popular quick-service restaurant in Lehigh County has been pushed back.
The newly remodeled Chick-fil-A, at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Lower Macungie Township, is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a recent post on the business’ Facebook page.
Last week, the restaurant announced that it planned to open its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 22, but those plans have changed.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we experienced a delay in our initial opening plans,” the online message reads.
"We understand that this may have caused inconvenience to those who were eagerly anticipating our reopening. We sincerely apologize for any frustration or disappointment this may have caused. Our team has been working diligently to ensure that everything is in place for a remarkable experience when you walk through our doors. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support as we navigate through this process. We can't wait to share our new venture with you on August 23rd.”
The Trexlertown Chick-fil-A has been closed since May 18 for remodeling.
Its reopening will follow the Aug. 10 reopening of another remodeled Chick-fil-A eatery at 602 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, Bucks County.
The Quakertown area restaurant had also been temporarily closed since mid-May for renovations.
“Thank you to all of our patrons from the bottom of our hearts for your patience, excitement and for joining us every step of the way of our remodel!” a post on Quakertown area restaurant's Facebook page reads. “A HUGE thank you to our talented, kind and efficient construction crew, who worked extremely hard and efficiently crafting this beautiful new space!”
In October, the Lower Macungie Planning Commission approved a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant that involved a 300-square-foot addition to its existing building. The addition will be utilized for more kitchen and food preparation space.
The plan also included an additional drive-thru lane, resulting in a dual drive-thru setup and accompanying canopies. The dual drive-thru lanes will be used for both meal ordering and delivery.
Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion. Conditions associated with approval included modifying parking, lighting design and landscaping.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is known for its grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, "Chick-n-Strips" and waffle fries.
Represented by more than 170,000 team members, operators and staff, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve guests at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.