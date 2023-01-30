UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A popular restaurant chain is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location later this year at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a news release.
The 4,449-square-foot restaurant will be located near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls at the open-air center, 2845 Center Valley Parkway, according to the announcement, made by The Promenade Shops and its leasing partner, MSC.
“We are incredibly happy to welcome Turning Point to The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley," said Natalia Stezenko, general manager of the shopping center. "The addition of this well-known and very popular regional eatery is something we are sure our shoppers will embrace and yet another step in elevating our rapidly growing tenant roster. Significant and very positive changes have been taking place at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley; in recent months, we have added a number of exceptional new tenants, the beginning of many changes yet to come.”
Turning Point, "using exceptional ingredients to deliver carefully crafted menu selections that are made-to-order and delivered in a warm and inviting setting," offers pancakes such as cinnamon roll and peppermint hot chocolate (hot cocoa cakes topped with crushed peppermint, marshmallows and a mint chocolate cream drizzle); waffles such as southern chicken and tropical crunch (bananas, strawberries, mango, granola and warm strawberry reduction); omelets such as Key West shrimp and smoked salmon; and sandwiches such as a chicken pesto panini, Pavo Cubano and roadhouse bacon stack (triple stack grilled cheese on sourdough bread with smokehouse aioli, cheddar jack, thick crispy bacon, caramelized onions, tomato and baby spinach).
Other "eggstraordinary dishes" include a classic pork roll "Sammy" (toasted bagel, Taylor pork roll, two over-hard eggs and American cheese with side of potatoes or citrus-tossed greens), Wilbur skillet (skillet of potatoes, crushed bacon, avocado, diced tomato, jack cheese and two eggs your way with English muffin) and barbacoa Benedict (cornbread, beef barbacoa, sliced avocado and caramelized onions, topped with two poached eggs and honey sriracha hollandaise; served with choice of citrus dressed mixed greens or breakfast potatoes).
Customers also can enjoy French press coffees, including Hawaiian Kona and Jamaican Blue Mountain blends, along with other specialty beverages such as cold-brew iced coffee, old-fashioned milkshakes, "Tropical Bliss" fruit smoothies, "Annie's Lemonade" (frozen pink lemonade blended with strawberries), "Just Beet It' juice (red beets, carrot, orange, apple, pineapple and ginger) and espresso drinks such as a French toast latte and salted caramel mocha-chino.
“This will be our first restaurant in the Lehigh Valley area, something we are very excited about,” said Kirk Ruoff, founder and CEO of Turning Point. “We absolutely love the energy of the shopping center, and the surrounding retailers and restaurants will make wonderful co-tenants. Based on the popularity of our dishes in other areas throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, we are sure our breakfast and lunch menu will resonate with the residents of Center Valley and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to welcoming each and every one of them as they become regular customers.”
Turning Point currently has eight Pennsylvania locations, including outposts in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
The restaurants' culinary teams cook the meals to order, making it possible to make modifications for diet or personal preference to any dish.
Other menu highlights include salads such as "Martha's Vineyard" (mixed greens, grilled chicken, seasonal berries, mango, toasted coconut and honey walnuts) and starters such as avocado toast, turkey chili and bacon lollipops (brown sugar-dipped, smoked bacon wrapped over a slow-roasted skewered apple).
Turning Point will join more than a half dozen other Promenade Shops restaurants, including Bar Louie, Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine, Melt, Playa Bowls, Red Robin, Starbucks, Top Cut, Torre and White Orchids Thai Cuisine.
The new eatery is a welcome addition to the shopping center, which has seen several changes over the past year.
Businesses that have recently left The Promenade Shops include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.
Additionally, a multi-vendor, holiday pop-up market took place in November and December, and Batch Microcreamery is set to open its newest location at the Upper Saucon shopping center in the coming months.
Batch, offering ice cream and other chilled treats such as milkshakes, sundaes and floats, also has locations at the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown and Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township. The Shepherd Hills location is closed for the season and will reopen in the spring.
"They are still working on the renovations, so we don’t have an exact date from them just yet," Stezenko said of Batch's new location. "Ballpark is first week in March pending final township review/approval and their hiring/training of employees."
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has around 20 vacant storefronts.
Closures over the past few years include Plow & Hearth, Peeps & Company and fashion chains Justice, The Children's Place and New York & Company. Some closures were attributed to the pandemic.
Newer additions include European Wax Center, formalwear retailer La Femme Boutique and fashion-comfort footwear store The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions.