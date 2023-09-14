Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, will hold soft opening on Monday, Sept. 18, at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township. A grand opening celebration will be held 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 9:30 a.m.