EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant has opened in a familiar location on College Hill in Easton, paying respect to its roots.
At 90 years old, Jake Miller, the owner of the former Jake's, never thought he'd see his name back on the front door of 501 Cattell Street.
He closed the business in 1996 after 30 years in business. However, nearly three decades later it's back with College Hill Cafe, Forever Jake's.
"I feel like a celebrity," he said with a laugh.
The new owner, Rose DeFranco, has been friends with him since the 90's.
"I would not have passed this up for anything in the world. It was very important for me to bring back Jake. It really was," DeFranco said. "Because I love this man dearly. I love him dearly."
"Mom and pop businesses are not only places where you come in at breakfast or lunch, but it's, where you see your neighbors and face-to-face association," Easton Mayor Sal Panto said.
Panto has known Jake since he was a kid, his family's butcher shop was a few blocks up the street. It's a fitting honor, he says, to a pillar of the community.
"I was at his 90th birthday, yesterday, and it was like being at College Hill reunion," Panto said. "He looks like he's 70 instead of 90."
While the menu has been modernized and updated, they're bringing back some Jake's classics.
"A lot of people online are interested in getting some of those burgers back," DeFranco said. "They remember eating here when they were young and having those burgers after school."
Which Jake says he hopes brings joy to a whole new generation on College Hill: "They weren't customers, they were like really good friends."
College Hill Cafe had a soft opening this week and will be fully open to the public the next week, DeFranco says. It will be open every day but Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.