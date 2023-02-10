BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new destination for Asian specialties is nearing completion in Bethlehem Township.
88 K-Pot, offering all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot, is expected to open in late February or early March at 3926 Nazareth Pike, manager Eddie Zhang said.
The new restaurant, next to a Wine & Spirits store in Bethlehem Square, will fill the space previously occupied by Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood, which shut down late last year.
Nautical decor has already been removed and cosmetic renovations are underway.
"We're just changing it around with some new decorations," Zhang said.
Zhang also helps oversee operations at the three remaining Lehigh Valley outposts of Flaming Crab - each specializing in custom and signature seafood boils - at 3758 Easton Nazareth Highway in Lower Nazareth Township, 2411 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township and 1433 W. Allen St. in Allentown.
No changes are planned for those locations, he said.
88 K-Pot will allow guests to choose from all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, hot pot or both. Everyone at a table must match their options.
Pricing for all-you-can-eat barbecue or hot pot will be $28.99 for adults, $15.99 for ages 7-10 and $11.99 for ages 4-6.
If individuals at a table wish to enjoy both barbecue and hot pot options, they would each pay $5 more.
Hot pots are simmering pots of boths with various meats, seafood, vegetables and other ingredients.
88 K-Pot guests will be able to choose from bases such as Japanese miso, Korean seafood tofu, Szechuan spicy and Thai tom yum; sliced meats such as lamb, pork, chicken and prime brisket; seafood selections such as black mussels, blue crab, jumbo shrimp and swai fish; noodles such as glass, mei fun, vermicelli and udon; and vegetables and other options such such as broccoli, cattle tripe, fried tofu, fish roe, lobster balls, mung bean sprouts, gyoza, quail eggs, seaweed knots, shiitake mushrooms, shumai, sliced cucumbers and watercress.
Around three dozen barbecue selections will include beef varieties such as angus chuck flap tail, beef bulgogi, premium ribeye steak and short rib; chicken and pork options such as smoke garlic pork belly, signature pork cheek and spicy chicken bulgogi; seafood such as clams, oysters, spicy salmon and spicy baby octopus; and fruits and vegetables such as eggplant, pineapple, sweet potato and sliced pumpkin.
Other menu highlights will include specialty drinks such as bubble tea, flavored lemonades and virgin pina coladas and strawberry daiquris.
The restaurant also will feature a full bar with classic and signature cocktails.
"The bar could be ready right away or it may come a little after opening," Zhang said.
Tentative hours are noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Online ordering will be available on the restaurant's website, 88kpot.com.
To follow 88 K-Pot's progress, follow the business' Facebook page.