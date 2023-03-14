LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A new destination for smash burgers, empanadas and other freshly prepared options is satisfying appetites in the Lehigh Valley.
Karma's Kitchen, a food truck serving made-to-order dishes such as breakfast sandwiches, cheesesteaks and fresh-cut fries, opened March 1 at South Delaware Drive (Route 611) and Front Street in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
The truck, situated on a corner lot across from a Valero gas station, is operated by Jorge Rivera and his girlfriend, Stefanie Palmeri.
Rivera, who also serves as an Easton Fire Department firefighter, previously worked at a handful of restaurants in the Phillipsburg area.
"Before I got the job as a firefighter, I was pretty much in a kitchen my whole life," Rivera said. "So, this is something that I've wanted to do for a very, very long time. And Stefanie has similar experience in the restaurant and bar industry. So, when we started dating and planning our future together, we decided to jump into the business ourselves and open a food truck."
Karma's Kitchen offers a set menu, featuring staples such as cheesesteak hoagies and Buffalo chicken cheesesteaks, along with rotating weekly specials such as breakfast burritos and BLT wraps.
Popular selections include fresh-cut fries; beef, chicken or steak empanadas ($3 each); and smash burgers (starting at $10), featuring cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and optional bacon or egg.
A signature selection is the "Trucker's Delight" smash burger, $13, featuring pork roll, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
"We've also rolled out specials on Fridays for Lent," Rivera said. "So, when we're open on Fridays, we'll have fish and chips, a shrimp basket and things like that."
Karma's Kitchen's has a rotating schedule, with the truck being open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at least four days a week Monday through Friday, Rivera said. Typically, Thursday and Friday hours alternate each week.
This week, the truck is open Monday through Thursday, 6-10 a.m. for breakfast, noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4-6 p.m. for dinner.
"Because we both work full-time jobs, the truck has a rotating schedule," Rivera said. "For example, this week, we are open Monday through Thursday, and last week, we did Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday."
Customers can place their orders by walking up to the truck or they can call or text their orders in advance (484-375-8677), with Rivera or Palmeri then providing a pick-up time - usually within 10-15 minutes.
Palmeri is a Martins Creek native, and the couple decided to bring their mobile operation to the area to give local residents another fresh food option.
The business joins another new Martins Creek dining option, the family-owned restaurant Ember, which opened in January at 6618 S. Delaware Drive.
"There's a restaurant that just opened recently on another corner of the intersection, but before that, there really weren't many fresh food options in the area," Rivera said. "There are places in Bangor and Tatamy and down in Easton, but few in Martins Creek."
Karma's Kitchen also is available for on-site private events.
"Since we have a wide variety of cooking equipment, we could switch it up if they want something that's not on our menu," Rivera said.
To stay up-to-date on Karma's Kitchen hours, specials and other happenings, follow the business' Facebook page.