UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Another business is set to join The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s growing tenant lineup later this year.
Club Champion, a custom golf club fitting company with more than 120 locations worldwide, is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 in a 2,668-square-foot space between Torre and GailGray Home Furnishings & Design, the Upper Saucon Township shopping center announced on Wednesday.
The space previously housed athletic footwear chain New Balance, which closed its Upper Saucon location in December 2021.
Club Champion’s first Lehigh Valley location will open around the same time as a new full-service restaurant at The Promenade Shops.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 in a 4,449-square-foot space near Playa Bowls, the shopping center announced earlier this year.
“Club Champion will be an important addition to the tenant lineup at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, further strengthening the variety of in-demand offerings we provide to our shoppers,” said Natalia Stezenko, senior general manager of the shopping center. “Through this addition, local golfers will be able to easily access custom club fitting services that will help them perfect their swing and enjoy their time on the golf course to the fullest extent possible.”
"We're excited to bring the best club fitting experience in the world to golfers in the Center Valley area,” added Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “This is a data-driven, Tour-level experience that yields real results on the course, no matter the player’s skill level.”
Club Champion, established in 2010, helps golfers achieve measurable game improvement through custom club fitting.
The Illinois-based company uses more than 65,000 head, shaft, and grip combos to design and fine-tune custom clubs.
Each studio offers golfers access to over 60 brands, and master fitters use real-time data and technology to improve distance, accuracy, and increase golfer confidence.
“Club Champion has solidified their position at the top of the industry through comprehensive Tour-level fittings, unrivaled club building, and the use of top-tier technology,” a company description reads.
Club Champion joins Turning Point as another coming-soon tenant at The Promenade Shops.
Turning Point, "using exceptional ingredients to deliver carefully crafted menu selections that are made-to-order and delivered in a warm and inviting setting," offers pancakes such as cinnamon roll and peppermint hot chocolate (hot cocoa cakes topped with crushed peppermint, marshmallows and a mint chocolate cream drizzle); waffles such as southern chicken and tropical crunch (bananas, strawberries, mango, granola and warm strawberry reduction); omelets such as Key West shrimp and smoked salmon; and sandwiches such as a chicken pesto panini, Pavo Cubano and roadhouse bacon stack (triple stack grilled cheese on sourdough bread with smokehouse aioli, cheddar jack, thick crispy bacon, caramelized onions, tomato and baby spinach).
Other "eggstraordinary dishes" include a classic pork roll "Sammy" (toasted bagel, Taylor pork roll, two over-hard eggs and American cheese with side of potatoes or citrus-tossed greens), Wilbur skillet (skillet of potatoes, crushed bacon, avocado, diced tomato, jack cheese and two eggs your way with English muffin) and barbacoa Benedict (cornbread, beef barbacoa, sliced avocado and caramelized onions, topped with two poached eggs and honey sriracha hollandaise; served with choice of citrus dressed mixed greens or breakfast potatoes).
Customers also can enjoy French press coffees, including Hawaiian Kona and Jamaican Blue Mountain blends, along with other specialty beverages such as cold-brew iced coffee, old-fashioned milkshakes, "Tropical Bliss" fruit smoothies, "Annie's Lemonade" (frozen pink lemonade blended with strawberries), "Just Beet It' juice (red beets, carrot, orange, apple, pineapple and ginger) and espresso drinks such as a French toast latte and salted caramel mocha-chino.
The restaurants' culinary teams cook the meals to order, making it possible to make modifications for diet or personal preference to any dish.
Other menu highlights include salads such as "Martha's Vineyard" (mixed greens, grilled chicken, seasonal berries, mango, toasted coconut and honey walnuts) and starters such as avocado toast, turkey chili and bacon lollipops (brown sugar-dipped, smoked bacon wrapped over a slow-roasted skewered apple).
“This will be our first restaurant in the Lehigh Valley area, something we are very excited about,” said Kirk Ruoff, founder and CEO of Turning Point. “We absolutely love the energy of the shopping center, and the surrounding retailers and restaurants will make wonderful co-tenants. Based on the popularity of our dishes in other areas throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, we are sure our breakfast and lunch menu will resonate with the residents of Center Valley and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to welcoming each and every one of them as they become regular customers.”
Turning Point and Club Champion will join a slew of other new tenants at The Promenade Shops.
Businesses setting up shop in 2023 include FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery; Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and more; Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream and other chilled treats such as floats, milkshakes and sundaes; and Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items.
Additionally, women’s fashion retailer Sweet Diehl Boutique, offering “flattering, comfortable and affordable on-trend pieces,” is set to open 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the open-air shopping center.
The women's fashion boutique, owned and operated by Andrea Diehl of Alburtis, is the first business to occupy The Promenade Shops’ new dedicated pop-up space, Promenade Pop-Up Shop, next to Carter’s.
“I’m super, over-the-moon excited,” Diehl said. “I’ve been getting a lot of attention from people who are coming in and asking me when I’m opening. They are getting me excited because they are excited.”
Shoppers will be able to browse a wide array of women’s apparel, including dresses, jeans, and tops, in sizes small to 3X.
“I am size-inclusive,” Diehl said. “I like to serve everybody – curvy girls, petite girls, everybody.”
Diehl started Sweet Diehl Boutique as an online-based business in late 2019.
She originally conducted operations from her home’s basement, but rapid business growth during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led her to move operations to a brick-and-mortar spot offering warehouse and retail space in Topton, Berks County, later that year.
Diehl recently closed the Topton location in preparation for the business’ move to The Promenade Shops.
“With COVID, business pretty much exploded,” Diehl said. “I originally thought to myself, ‘Who’s going to buy clothes now?’ Nobody was going anywhere because we were all stuck at home. However, it was the complete opposite. It was very successful.”
Sweet Diehl Boutique, which continues to sell items online and through the business’ free mobile app, carries unique clothing, shoes, and accessories –including hats, handbags, and jewelry – from smaller, independent brands not found at major retail chains, Diehl said.
Customers will find shirts, dresses, and other pieces featuring unique prints and comfortable fabrics.
“We have a lot of colorful prints, and a lot of our fabrics don’t wrinkle,” Diehl said. “They’re easy to wear and you can travel with them with no need to iron them later.”
Sweet Diehl Boutique is set to operate through Sept. 30 in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop space. If the experience goes well, Diehl said it is likely that she will open a permanent boutique in another space at the shopping center.
The 1,500-square-foot Promenade Pop Up Shop space will give local entrepreneurs an opportunity to expand their reach while also introducing the community to a growing roster of new businesses, the shopping center announced last month.
"The Promenade Pop Up Shop is a new venture for the center that will provide a dedicated space for local retailers, some of which were born online, to try out a short-term brick-and-mortar lease," Stezenko said.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has around 15 vacant storefronts.
Businesses that have recently left the shopping center include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while other new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.