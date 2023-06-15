SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A popular retailer is broadening its footprint at the South Mall in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
Attic Mice 2, carrying a wide array of collectibles, clothing, toys and more, is seeking vendors for a second space across the hallway from its current store.
The new space, occupying a former shoe store, will start to be filled with merchandise beginning in early July before opening to the public by Aug. 1, co-owner Tammy Gery said.
Attic Mice 2 is a new addition to the 3300 Lehigh St. mall. In April, the business completed a roughly two-mile move from its former home of four years at the now-closed Merchants Square Mall on South 12th Street in Allentown.
"We're all settled into our new store, and we brought with us some vendors who operated alongside us at Merchants Square," Gery said. "So, we're all filled up here and looking to expand with more goods across the hall."
Gery runs Attic Mice 2 with her husband, Dale Gery, and the couple sells collectibles that they've accumulated - including vintage Barbies, dollhouses and doll accessories - and also partners with about a dozen other local vendors, who sell their items at the store.
Customers can shop new and gently used men's and women's clothing, fashion accessories like jewelry and handbags, vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, trading cards, board games, Lego sets, sewing items, home decor such as lamps and wall art, Funko Pop! figurines and toys such as Star Wars, Transformers and Monster High figures.
There also is a large display of miniature toys and figurines and a Halloween-themed section with various spooky items.
"It's fun to see people's faces when they first walk into the store because it's almost overload for the eyes," Tammy said. "They don't know where to look first. So, they just look all over the place, trying to take in the wide variety of items all at once."
The Gerys already have around 15 vendors interested in joining the mix at the new space, and they welcome others selling "toys, crafts, collectibles, oddities and pretty much anything else," Tammy said.
The couple is keeping the former shoe store's shelves, tables and other displays, which are mostly suitable for smaller items.
Interested vendors may contact Dale at 610-533-2097 or AtticMice2@gmail.com to make an appointment to see the retail space.
"There are around 136 sections of shelving," Tammy said. "So, there could be more than 100 vendors, but some will likely occupy more than one section."
In April, Attic Mice 2 filled a mall spot that was previously occupied by Uniquely Lopez Co., a family-run business offering restored furniture, local artisan wares and do-it-yourself home decor workshops, which moved to South Whitehall Township last year.
Several other businesses have either recently joined the mall's retail roster or are planning to in the coming months.
SuperSets, a fitness facility that promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," in April opened its third gym in a 19,000-square-foot space that previously housed Full Circle Training.
The South Mall location offers state-of-the-art workout equipment and free weights, personal training services and showers and lockers. It also features a supplement shop and nutritionist.
Ohana WonderTown Playground, a multi-level children's recreational facility, is expected to open this summer.
The playground, with blue- and yellow-checkered flooring, will feature climbing apparatus, sliding boards (twisty and regular), bridges, tunnels, a four-seat merry-go-round and more.
"We're going to have a ball pit, some slides and some sensory items that kids can touch," owner Yadira Disla said. "There's going to be open play, and we're also going to offer times for kids' birthday parties and private events."
The 3,200-square-foot facility will be geared toward children aged 6 months to about 7 years (or 4 feet tall), and it will accommodate 30-35 children at a time, Disla said.
Daily admission will be $11 Monday through Thursday and $13 Friday through Sunday. There also will be a monthly pass, $44.99, with a discount being available for siblings.
Disla previously lived in Washington, where she took her daughters to a similar indoor playground.
Upon moving to Allentown, she found herself missing the playground and decided to create a similar spot for others to enjoy.
"I went there every almost weekend and felt really happy there," she said. "So, I wanted to create a place like that here where parents could take their kids and watch them play from behind a counter. It's going to be a fun and relaxing place, where parents can just take a break with their kids."
Attic Mice 2, SuperSets and Ohana WonderTown Playground aren't the only new businesses displayed on the South Mall's online brochure.
A proposed grocery store is listed at the site of the former Bon-Ton department store, which closed in 2018, and another proposed retail tenant is shown for part of the former Stein Mart discount department store, which closed in 2020.
James Balliet, president of the mall's leasing team, The James Balliet Property Group, could not provide any details on these prospective mall tenants at this time.
The mall's origin dates to 1971, when its original owner - Hess's of Allentown - built a department store at the site. An expansion that included an enclosed mall occurred a few years later.
Today, about a dozen vacancies exist among the shopping center's approximately 50 total spaces.
In addition to Uniquely Lopez Co.'s departure, other businesses leaving the mall in recent years include fashion retailer Elay's Outlet, gift shop Charmed Rose Creations, Shop 610 Barber Supply and Gold Drip Jewelry.
Tenants joining the roster in recent years include C&I Minerals, Salisbury Youth Association and a second location of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley ReStore.
Another new addition, Back to the Arcade, with more than 70 retro and modern arcade games, opened in late 2021 in a renovated space that once housed Victoria's Secret.
Other prominent tenants include Ross, Petco, Staples, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Mattress Firm, A1 Steak House, Blick Art Materials, South Mall Mercantile, Bath & Body Works and Yocco's.