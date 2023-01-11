LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant.
Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
The business is operated by Brad Harron, who retired from Wilson Borough Fire Department in 2017 after a roughly 30-year career, and his two daughters, Amanda Harron and Ashley Harron.
The group is serving up artisan sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and more, with grass-fed beef from Harvest Home Meats in Upper Mount Bethel and other locally sourced ingredients being incorporated as often as possible.
"We're trying to do as much local as we can," Brad said. "As we get into spring and summer, we'll be featuring a lot of local vegetables. So, we're really looking to support the local community as the local community is supporting us."
The BYOB Ember, with seating for around 40 customers, occupies a renovated structure that previously housed other restaurants, including longtime business Pulcini's Tavern and recent tenant J's Villa.
Brad purchased the property in late 2019, spending the ensuing years extensively renovating its interior and exterior. Improvements include new flooring, lighting, windows, wall paint, kitchen equipment and a septic system.
In addition to being a firefighter, Brad also sold firewood commercially for many years. Ember, meaning a glowing fragment of wood or other material in a fire, is a nod to that practice.
"Originally, I was also planning to put a wood oven in here, but the township shot me down on that," Brad said. "Somewhere down the line, it still may happen. But for the time being, we have a regular pizza oven."
Hand-tossed, 8- and 16-inch pizzas can be customized with a variety of toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, salami, onions, mushrooms and roasted red peppers.
Customers also can enjoy house-made soups such as French onion and tomato basil, meat and vegetarian strombolis and a variety of burgers and chicken sandwiches, including "The Emberger" (sauteed portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions and horseradish aioli), "Smokehouse" burger (crisp bacon, smoked gouda, caramelized onions and house-made barbecue sauce) and Mediterranean chicken (grilled chicken topped with red peppers, mozzarella, spinach, tomato and balsamic glaze).
The culinary team is led by chef John Patrick Barbaro, a New York native who began his culinary career at age 15.
Barbaro graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1993 before then traveling the world and learning from various Master Chefs, including Masaharu Morimoto and Mary Wolf.
Initially, Barbaro had his own restaurant in the Virgin Islands before moving to the Poconos, where he worked in different kitchens before joining the Ember team.
Other Ember menu highlights include "from the fryer" selections such as wings (chicken or cauliflower), pretzel sticks with beer cheese dip, hand-breaded mozzarella planks with marinara sauce and "Ember Rounds" (sliced Yukon potatoes, fried golden and tossed in secret blend of herbs and spices); and artisan sandwiches such as "The Jersey Gent" (thick-cut, piled-high pork roll, with melted smoked gouda and American cheeses on grilled sourdough, with side of honey mustard) and "The Scrappy" (local, farm-fresh scrapple, with melted American and Swiss cheeses on toasted sourdough).
"Our burgers, cheesesteaks and pizza have definitely been the biggest sellers so far," Brad said.
Brad lives in Wilson, but he is looking to move to his farm in Upper Mount Bethel later this year.
He enjoys the Martins Creek area's scenic countryside as well as its friendly residents, he said.
He's also hopeful that some residents will bring in historic photos of the building that he could make copies of and hang in the dining room.
"The community's been very supportive of us," Brad said. "In fact, we got swamped the other night and had to close early as we sold out of a lot of items. But we're learning as we go and getting better each day."
Ember, which offers takeout, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Info: 610-881-6035.