LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A new Lehigh County brewery is kicking off the new year with a bang.
Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has earned top honors in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers Choice Awards.
Through a weeks-long process in the fall, readers nominated dozens of breweries statewide in 14 categories, including other top distinctions such as best IPA, best taproom and best overall brewery.
Voting in the craft beer blog's contest opened in early December, and more than 100,000 votes were cast statewide.
"We do have a pretty great property with an abundance of natural beauty," the brewery posted in an online message announcing the victories. "A really cool old building. We got very good beer. The most amazing and friendliest staff. Fun events. Some of the best entertainment in the area and rock-solid food partners. But what makes us truly unique? It's you."
"You all. Our awesome guests, regulars and this community we're building here on The River. Fun lovin'. Charitable. Kind. Friendly. The stuff above is no doubt important ingredients but without you we wouldn't have built this really special place."
Rising River, co-owned by Ron W. Beitler and Jason Mulligan, is a kid- and dog-friendly brewery featuring flagship and seasonal brews, hard cider and hard seltzer drinks.
Its two-acre grove, nicknamed "The Holler," has proven to be especially popular during the warm months.
The 2-acre, tree-lined beer garden, along the banks of the Little Lehigh Creek, features firepits, string lights, picnic tables and more than 120 Adirondack chairs.
Customers can choose to play yard games such as cornhole or relax in a chair in the creek.
The brewery's 1,700-square-foot taproom, dubbed "The Rumpus Room," is housed inside a renovated, 120-year-old barn.
Customers can sip on a variety of Rising River draft brews, including East Texas Blonde (blonde ale), Hex (Belgian-style witbier), Hemlock Hill (pilsner), P.L.M. (American lager), Moon Tower (double hazy IPA) and Squirrel Master (West Coast IPA), while listening to live local music (on select nights).
Garage-style doors opens to a newly constructed, 3,000-square-foot "Big Sky Deck," overlooking The Holler and featuring a seasonal tiki bar.
The taproom is shared with Three Little Birds Distilling, a distillery run by Greg Smith, owner of Lower Saucon Township's Hop Hill Brewing Company.
Rising River and Three Little Birds, which have separate production spaces, welcome local food trucks throughout the year.