KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location.
Rita’s Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
The space previously housed other food spots, including Ray's Pizza da Sogno and, most recently, Luigi's Pizzeria.
"We currently project the new Rita’s in Kutztown to open by end of Q3/early Q4, assuming all goes according to schedule," said Madalyn Weintraub, Rita's senior director of marketing.
Rita’s, known for dishing out “Ice, Custard, Happiness,” offers an expansive assortment of treats, including Italian ice, frozen custard, milkshakes, frozen drinks (Italian ice swirled into drinks), gelatis (layers of Italian ice and custard), Misto shakes (Italian ice blended with custard), Concretes (custard blended with toppings) and Blendinis (custard blended with Italian ice and toppings).
The company, based in Trevose, Bucks County, serves up a rotating selection of more than 95 Italian ice flavors, made fresh daily at each location, including blueberry, cantaloupe, chocolate peanut butter, Dr. Pepper, Georgia peach, guava passionfruit, juicy pear, root beer, strawberry lemonade and Swedish Fish. There are also sugar-free options such as cherry, dragon fruit and mango peach.
Each shop is individually owned and operated, and every year, the company celebrates the first day of spring by giving away free Italian ice to guests.
"It’s a Rita’s tradition," a message on the business' website reads. "Just our way of kicking off the season — and spreading a little happiness."
The story of Rita’s dates back to the summer of 1984 when Bob Tumolo, a former Philadelphia firefighter, decided to open a small Italian Ice business to supplement his income.
Tumolo opened the first Rita’s in Bensalem, Bucks County, and named the business after his wife, Rita.