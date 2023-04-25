HAMBURG, Pa. — Those looking to beat the heat with a cool treat this spring and summer can take advantage of a sweet promotion in Berks County.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with roughly 550 locations in 30 states, will hold a grand opening of its new shop at 400 S. Fourth St. in Hamburg on Friday, April 28, according to a news release.
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, the new location will reward the first 50 guests in line with free Rita’s Italian ice for a year. The promotion is limited to one per household, and coupons are only valid at the Hamburg location.
From 4 to 6 p.m., guests are also invited to enjoy free giveaways from the Rita’s prize wheel, photo opportunities with Rita’s mascot Ice Guy, face painting, swag giveaways, and more.
Guests will also have access to free parking on the corner of Third and Windsor streets, owned by VJ Wood Automotive.
To officially commemorate the Hamburg location, local franchisees Michelle and Denis Udicious will host the shop’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.
"Becoming franchisees of a Rita’s is a dream come true for the duo, 20 years in the making," the release states. "The Udicious family is closely tied to Rita’s Italian Ice as their youngest daughter's first job was at Rita's."
Throughout the day, 20% of all proceeds will be donated to Life's Choices, a Berks County-based charity that provides free services, resources and information for individuals making difficult life choices in a comfortable, confidential, non-judgmental atmosphere.
Rita's, known for dishing out "Ice, Custard, Happiness," offers an expansive assortment of treats, including Italian ice, frozen custard, milkshakes, frozen drinks (Italian ice swirled into drinks), gelatis (layers of Italian ice and custard), Misto shakes (Italian ice blended with custard), Concretes (custard blended with toppings) and Blendinis (custard blended with Italian ice and toppings).
The company, based in Trevose, Bucks County, serves up a rotating selection of more than 75 Italian ice flavors, made fresh daily at each location, including blueberry, cantaloupe, chocolate peanut butter, Dr. Pepper, Georgia peach, guava passionfruit, juicy pear, root beer, strawberry lemonade and Swedish Fish. There are also sugar-free options, such as cherry, dragon fruit and mango peach.
Each shop is individually owned and operated, and every year, the company celebrates the first day of spring by giving away free Italian ice to guests.
"It's a Rita's tradition," a message on the business' website reads. "Just our way of kicking off the season — and spreading a little happiness."
The story of Rita's dates back to the summer of 1984, when Bob Tumolo, a former Philadelphia firefighter, decided to open a small Italian Ice business to supplement his income.
Tumolo opened the first Rita's in Bensalem, Bucks County, and named the business after his wife, Rita.
Another Rita's shop is expected to open later this year in Kutztown.