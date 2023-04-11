WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A convenience store that's gained a following in Berks County is expanding into Schuylkill County.
Rutter's opened its 85th store off Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, just outside Orwigsburg.
The store will employ up to 50 people.
In addition to traditional grades of gasoline, it will also offer E15, also known as "unleaded 88," which can be used in cars made in the last 20 years.
Rutter's is based in York County and has three stores in Berks.
To celebrate the opening, Rutter's is donating money to several groups, including the Northern Berks Food Pantry in Hamburg.