POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Santander Bank will close a Pottsville branch in March.
The 120 S. Centre St. office will close at the end of the business day March 23. The Santander branch closest to the downtown Pottsville location is at 24-28 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven.
The bank has no comment on the closing in Schuylkill County, but banks across the U.S. have been closing offices as customers switch to online transactions.
Notice of the Santander closing was filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal regulator for large banks. The OCC requires advance notice of branch closings.
Even as banks close some branches, some new offices have opened. Wells Fargo & Co. opened an office in downtown Allentown in June, and First Keystone Community Bank plans to open a full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St., Bethlehem.
Santander Bank serves customers mainly in New England, along with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The U.S. operation is owned by Banco Santander, which is based in Madrid.