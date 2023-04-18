The Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to “dine and delight” at its ninth annual Whitehall Area Restaurant Week.
The event, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, features lunch and dinner specials and other deals at five Whitehall area restaurants.
"It's the most delicious time of year," an announcement on the Whitehall Area Chamber's Facebook page reads. "... Whether you're looking to find a great deal from an old favorite or discover a new one, Restaurant Week highlights great eateries across our footprint!"
Samuel Owens Restaurant & Bar, at Chestnut and Second streets in Coplay, is offering specials such as chicken saltimbocca for $14.95, lobster-stuffed pork loin for $19.95 and smoked brisket and cajun half chicken for $18.95.
In Whitehall, foodies can stop by Dunderbak's on the Lehigh Valley Mall's lower level (near Macy's) to enjoy specials such as a Heidelberg reuben with fries and a pickle for $13.95 and a bacon jack chicken sandwich with fries or a salad for $14.89, as well as Chick-fil-A at 2610 MacArthur Road for a $30 deal, featuring 30 nuggets, two large fries, two large soft drinks and two brownies.
Also, two Catasauqua businesses are participating:
Blocker's Coffeehouse, at 309 Front St., is offering 10% off any drink, while The Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie, at 301 Mulberry St., is offering lunch specials (available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) such as two plain pizza slices and a soft drink for $5.95 and all-day specials such as $6 cheesesteaks on Tuesday and $7 strombolis on Wednesday.
For full menus and other Whitehall Area Restaurant Week details, visit lehighvalleychamber.org/whitehallarearw.html.