St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1607 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem, will host its bi-annual Greek Food Festival Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21.

 Ryan Kneller

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Opa! A popular festival serving up gyros, souvlaki and other Greek favorites is returning to Bethlehem.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1607 W. Union Blvd., will host its bi-annual Greek Food Festival Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21.

The event features several handmade Greek specialties for sale, including pastitsio (alternate layers of penne pasta and Greek-style chopped beef, topped with bechamel sauce), moussaka (layers of Greek-style chopped beef, thinly sliced potatoes and eggplant topped with a rich cream sauce and baked) and Athenian chicken (boneless and skinless chicken, filled with spinach, feta and other Greek cheeses, baked and topped with light gravy).

Greek Food Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1607 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem, will host its bi-annual Greek Food Festival Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21.

For those with a sweet tooth, parishioners and volunteers also will be making and selling baklava and other desserts.

Online orders, accepted during festival hours, can be placed at StNicholas.org/Order.

Guests also can place orders on-site. Tent seating will be available.

The free festival, a tradition for more than 45 years, also showcases Greek music and dance troupe performances.

Hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-867-1327; stnicholas.org.