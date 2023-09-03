BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Opa! A popular festival featuring gyros, moussaka and other Greek favorites is returning to Bethlehem.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, at 1607 W. Union Blvd., will host its bi-annual Greek Food Festival Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 10.
The event features several handmade Greek specialties for sale, including pastitsio (alternate layers of penne pasta and Greek-style chopped beef, topped with bechamel sauce), moussaka (layers of Greek-style chopped beef, thinly sliced potatoes and eggplant topped with a rich cream sauce and baked) and Athenian chicken (boneless and skinless chicken, filled with spinach, feta and other Greek cheeses, baked and topped with light gravy).
For those with a sweet tooth, parishioners and volunteers also will be making and selling baklava and other desserts.
Online orders, accepted during festival hours, can be placed at StNicholas.org/Order.
Guests also can place orders on-site. Tent seating will be available.
The free festival, a tradition for more than 45 years, also showcases Greek music and dance troupe performances.
Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (610) 867-1327, or go to stnicholas.org.