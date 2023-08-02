ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A store selling school uniforms is set to close next month in downtown Allentown.
Straight A Uniforms, at 26 N. Sixth St., Suite 130, will close Sept. 16 due to the recent change to Allentown School District’s uniform policy, according to a spokesman for City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.
A clearance sale recently began, and further discounts will be applied after Labor Day. Currently, most items start at $9.99.
“Every item in store is on sale!” a post on the business’ Facebook page reads. “In addition to uniform items we carry socks, sweats, hoody’s and more. A lot of uniform items can be mixed and matched with other ‘regular’ clothing!”
“We know everyone’s mind is on vacation and the last days of summer, but our supplies won’t last long,” another recent post reads. “We highly encourage all Charter school families to visit ASAP for the best selection!”
In May, the Allentown School District Board of Directors voted unanimously to make student uniforms - which have been a requirement - optional for families.
The overwhelming support for the policy change follows the vocal support of several teachers and students.
Straight A Uniforms, offering boys and girls elementary, middle and high school uniforms, has primarily serviced the dress code of the Allentown School District for several years.
Owner Megan Watson previously operated the business a few blocks north at 447 N. Seventh St., temporarily closing in 2020 due to less demand for uniforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business has been in its current space since August 2021.
Good Guy Fashion, which occupies Suite 140 next door on North Sixth Street, will be moving into the Straight A space to expand its store, City Center's spokesman said.
Good Guy Fashion sells apparel, hats, and accessories designed by owner Taquil Mason.