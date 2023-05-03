EASTON, Pa. - Fresh produce and other local foods and products can be found at the West Ward Market once a week, as of Wednesday. Now in its second year, organizers say it's especially important in this particular part of the city.
Fresh foods, produce and baked goods. Oh my!
Back in Easton for its second year, the West Ward Market brings fresh, hyper-local foods and other products to the heart of the neighborhood, so people can have easy access during the week.
"West Ward definitely has been a food desert for a while," Tony Klapatch, from Forks Township, said. "I know a lot of people at the city level have been trying to get a grocery store within the neighborhood."
"The West Ward is a small area of Easton, it's only a square mile, but it's not very walkable," Tanya Ruiz, who manages the West Ward Community Initiative, said. "So yes, there are grocery stores that are a mile away, but we have a diverse population that can't always walk."
This year, the market is hosting 11 vendors. Megan McBride, director of the Easton Market District, says many of them are from very close by.
"A hyper-local farm from Williams Township, just a couple miles from here," she said.
Even duck and quail eggs can be found at the market.
"Fresh eggs," McBride said. "Amazing prices on the eggs."
There's also a mobile veggie van, where prices are on a sliding scale, based on income.
Products like totes, candles, plants and flowers can also be purchased.
Meanwhile, local food vendors and trucks sell hot meals. McBride says Big Papa's, which has a food truck at the market, is located right in the West Ward.
"That's one of our goals is to try to support West Ward businesses," she said.
McBride says a new addition this year is the wine. Klapatch bought a peach wine slushie from Easton Wine Project.
"It's great," he said.
Officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon to a fresher future.
"The market really serves as a bigger piece of the puzzle here," Ruiz said. "I really do think the market is just one of those pieces of the puzzle that will make people come and want to stay here."
"The residents deserve a city they're proud of," City of Easton Mayor Sal Panto said. "And I think we're creating that."
The market can be found in the West Ward on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., through September 27.
If you'd like to be a vendor at the market, or be a part of the community outreach programs, or even offer up live music at the market, organizers ask you to contact them via the West Ward Market website.