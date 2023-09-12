LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa - A star-powered restaurant chain that invites customers to "eat life to the fullest" is continuing to grow its footprint in Pennsylvania.
Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, announced today that the brand will expand its presence in the state in a big way.
Accomplished family entrepreneurs Harsimrat, Shubreet, Samarjit and Pukhraj Sidhu will be at the forefront of bringing Big Chicken to multiple markets across Pennsylvania, with State College being one of the first locations on their list for development.
There are also plans to expand the brand further with two additional locations in the Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton areas.
“We are super excited to bring more BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun to the people of Pennsylvania,” said Harsimrat Sidhu, who played an instrumental role in introducing his family to Big Chicken. “When we first learned about Big Chicken, we did not need much convincing to franchise with them. We fell in love with the Big Chicken flavor profile and the variety of menu items they offer. Big Chicken really felt like a family to us, and with our global perspective we are looking forward to learning and growing with them.”
Prior to ownership with Big Chicken, Sidhu family members worked in the convenience store, retail and hospitality industries.
Their 12 years of business experience in the region and strong skill set as franchise owners are being utilized to narrow down the site selection process.
“Harsimrat, Shubreet, Samarjit and Pukhraj will bring a new level of operations sophistication and excellence to the Big Chicken franchise system, and we’re thrilled to have them on board,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “We currently have one upcoming location slated for the state of Pennsylvania, so we are BIG time excited to support the Sidhu’s in their plans for expansion across the state. Here we GROW, State College!”
News of Big Chicken’s expansion in the state comes about a month after the company announced that it has signed a lease to open its first traditional location in Pennsylvania with a local restaurant group, Memo II, LLC
The new restaurant is part of a larger, multi-unit deal with the group and is expected to open in late 2023 at The Pocono Premium Outlets, 1000 Premium Outlets Drive, Pocono Township.
Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based events and catering company; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.
Big Chicken has more than two dozen locations open or coming soon in 14 states along with multiple locations on Carnival Cruise ships.
The company’s first non-traditional Pennsylvania location opened in June at the Comcast Center concourse in Philadelphia.
Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors.
From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It-crusted mac n' cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal.
About a half-dozen fried chicken sandwiches include popular picks "Big Aristotle" (Muenster cheese, crispy fried onions and sweet and smoky Memphis barbecue sauce) and "Shaq Attack" (pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce).
Other menu highlights include chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, sliders, salads, and sides such as Lucille's mac n' cheese and sweet potato fries.