POCONO TWP., Pa. – A star-powered restaurant chain that invites customers to "eat life to the fullest" is expanding in Pennsylvania.
Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that it has signed a lease to open its first traditional location in Pennsylvania with a local restaurant group, Memo II, LLC.
The new restaurant is part of a larger, multi-unit deal with the group and is expected to open in late 2023 at The Pocono Premium Outlets, 1000 Premium Outlets Drive, Pocono Township.
“We’re thrilled to begin developing my first location with Big Chicken,” a Memo II representative said. “Big Chicken is an incredible brand with an amazing team behind it. Our team can’t wait to finally open our doors to Tannersville and the surrounding communities. We know they’re going to love the creative and insanely flavorful menu items that we have to offer, and we’re looking forward to being able to share in the BIG fun with our guests.”
Memo II is run by experienced entrepreneurs who are local to the Tannersville area.
In the past 15 years, they’ve managed several Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins locations, as well as owned three Italian restaurants.
As experienced restaurateurs, they’ve quickly learned the importance of building strong, successful relationships with other local business owners and their customers.
Memo II chose to partner with Big Chicken due to their love for the food, aesthetic of the restaurant and the support from the Big Chicken team and its franchisee community.
“Memo II is the perfect partner to make a big entrance into Pennsylvania with, and we’re thrilled to be bringing Big Chicken to guests in Tannersville,” said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. “I can’t think of anyone else as passionate about bringing big flavor, big food and big fun to The Poconos.”
Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by partners JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.
The restaurant concept fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors.
From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It-crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.
About a half dozen fried chicken sandwiches include popular picks "Big Aristotle" (Muenster cheese, crispy fried onions and sweet and smokey Memphis barbecue sauce) and "Shaq Attack" (pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce).
Other menu highlights include chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, sliders, salads, and sides such as Lucille's mac n' cheese and sweet potato fries.
Big Chicken has more than two dozen locations open or coming soon in 14 states, according to the business' website.
Its first non-traditional Pennsylvania location opened in June at the Comcast Center Concourse in Philadelphia.