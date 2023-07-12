HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A store offering gently used children's items will soon welcome shoppers in Lehigh County.
Once Upon a Child, a retail chain that buys and sells gently used kids' clothing, toys, baby gear and more, will hold a grand opening of its first Lehigh Valley location on July 27 at 1932 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township.
The store, occupying an end-unit space that previously housed Mattress Firm in the Valley Plaza, opened for buying only on June 5.
Now that that the business has stocked its shelves with enough merchandise, it is ready to open for selling on July 27.
The grand opening will feature face painting and raffles to win school supplies and other prizes.
"Celebrate with us and shop kids stuff for less!" a post on the business' Facebook page reads.
Once Upon a Child is part of Winmark Corporation, North America’s leading franchisor of sustainable resale brands, including other popular brands Plato’s Closet, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round.
At more than 400 franchised Once Upon a Child stores in the United States and Canada, customers can shop and sell children's clothing (preemie to youth 18/20), along with kids' shoes, accessories, toys, books, bikes, sports equipment and baby items such as high chairs, strollers, Pack 'n Plays and ExerSaucers.
Individuals looking to sell their gently used items can bring them into the store, where an employee reviews them and makes an offer based on style, safety and condition standards. If you accept the offer, you get paid cash on the spot.
The Lehigh Valley's first Once Upon a Child store is run by Ryan and Julie Simmons, who also operate the Lehigh Valley's only outposts of Plato's Closet (buying and selling gently used, brand-name clothing, shoes and accessories for teens and young adults) and Style Encore (buying and selling gently used, brand-name clothing, shoes and accessories for women) in the same shopping center.
"Just by buying and selling these items at our stores, you are taking sustainable actions while saving up to 70% off retail!" a message on Once Upon a Child's website reads.
"When you bring in your gently used kid’s clothing, toys and furniture, you are helping make the earth a better place. Recycling clothing can save thousands of gallons of water and millions of barrels of oil. Selling your gently used items to our stores allows other kids to enjoy them again. That helps cut down the emissions of toxic chemicals and gases that are generated when new textiles and other materials are created to make brand new toys and baby gear."
According to a recent report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, the global resale market grew by a staggering 109.4% between 2016 and 2021, and it was forecast to grow 31% further to $182.4 billion in 2022 as inflation woes drove shoppers to seek out more affordable options.
Once Upon a Child continues to play a part in this growth, opening more stores year after year. The brand currently has more than 400 franchised stores in the United States and Canada, and overall, Winmark has more than 1,250 locations in North America across all of its brands.
The Lehigh County store's hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. No appointments are necessary to bring in gently used items.
For the latest store updates, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.