NAZARETH, Pa. - A new destination for freshly baked cookies, cupcakes and other sweet treats is coming soon to Northampton County.
A Pinch of Sugar, a family-owned and -operated bakery, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 14 S. Main St. in Nazareth.
The bakery, near Nazareth Moravian Church in the Nazareth Circle, will be run by Kelly Hunsicker and her brother-in-law, Michael Royer.
“Everything’s going to be made from scratch,” Hunsicker said. “We’re going to have crumb cake, muffins, cupcakes, cheesecakes, specialty cakes and a lot more.”
Customers will be able to purchase grab-and-go items, and they'll also be able to place custom orders in advance.
Other made-on-site offerings will include brownies, pies, bagels and breakfast sandwiches, Hunsicker said. Breads and rolls may be introduced down the line.
“We’re going to do quick grab-and-go items in the mornings for early commute workers,” Hunsicker said. “So, we’ll have sandwiches like Taylor ham, egg and cheese and sausage, egg and cheese that will be pre-made.”
Hunsicker and Royer, who live a few miles away from each other in Bushkill Township, both have baking and restaurant experience.
Hunsicker started working at the former Susan’s Gourmet Shop and Catering on Nazareth Pike when she was 18 and later earned her pastry arts and food service management degrees from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.
After becoming pregnant with her twins, she left the restaurant industry and began coding for a local hospital from home.
“Now that the kids have gotten older, I kind of can do my dream now,” Hunsicker said. “My brother-in-law also has tons of restaurant experience, and he was working in the car industry as well, but he wanted to go back to do what he loved, too. So, we were sitting around one day and said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it!’”
A Pinch of Sugar, which will feature indoor seating, also will offer seasonal treats including fall favorites like apple pies, pumpkin pies and pumpkin rolls, Hunsicker said.
Hours are still being finalized, but the bakery is tentatively set to operate 6 a.m. to at least 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Hunsicker said.
“We may play around with the hours in the beginning to see what people prefer,” Hunsicker said. “We may extend our closing time to 5 p.m. during the week, but we don’t know yet. We will definitely be closed on Mondays, just to get our bearings for the next week.”
For the latest updates, including an opening announcement, follow A Pinch of Sugar's Facebook page.